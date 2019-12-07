EPWORTH, Iowa — With plans in place to sell about 15 acres of a Dubuque-area Girl Scout camp, regional scout officials are focusing on how to develop the remaining property.
“Our (property) committee has really moved beyond the divestment of properties stage and moved into the development stage,” said Stacy Conforti, vice president of property and outdoor experience for Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
Dubuque County supervisors recently approved the creation of a 15.1-acre lot at the southernmost portion of Camp Little Cloud. Council officials intend to sell that lot to an adjacent farmer, and it will “remain in agricultural use,” according to a Dubuque County Zoning Office memo.
Girl Scout officials announced in 2018 that they intended to divest 50 to 90 acres of the 154-acre camp property. However, Conforti said the 15-acre sale is the only one in the council’s plans at this point and that they are not looking at other buyers.
“It’s got to be a good fit for the Girl Scouts,” she said. “We want to be good neighbors to our neighbors, but we want to be good stewards for the Girl Scout property as well.”
Katie Wiedemann, a member of the Girl Scout council’s board of directors, said the land being sold is “unusable” by campers. Money received from the sale will be used for site upgrades and investments in programming.
“That really is what Girl Scouts need right now,” she said.
Leaders have made some small improvements to Camp Little Cloud, renovating a cabin in 2018 and installing new roofs this year. Members of the property committee now are working to develop a long-range plan for the site with feedback from the girls who use it.
Conforti hopes to have a draft long-range plan prepared by May.
The council’s Camp Liberty, located near the Quad Cities, is currently the most developed of its three camp properties.
“It really is time to start looking at our other properties and how those get developed to meet the needs of our girls,” Conforti said.