The phrase “learn to code” seems to be catching on.
Christopher Entringer, career services manager and adviser at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa, said career opportunities for jobs requiring programming appear to be soaring.
“Our recent graduate survey showed jobs as software developers, and that mirrors demand,” Entringer said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports employment for software developers is projected to grow 21% from 2018 to 2028.
“That’s really high,” Entringer said.
The bureau report credits the projected growth to increasing demands on businesses to respond to an increased reliance on computer software.
Growth for applications developers was projected at 26%.
“That could be gaming kinds of stuff,” Entringer said.
System developers were poised for 10% growth.
“System developers keep computers running properly and could also build the system’s interface,” Entringer said. “With keeping your company running behind the scenes, programming and cybersecurity is becoming more critical for companies.”
Colleen Callahan, director of U.S. Support Operations for PBS Systems G roup in Dubuque, isn’t surprised that “Learn to Code” has become a popular phrase.
“I like the idea that coding is becoming much more accessible to individuals,” Callahan said. “I encourage anyone who is interested in this as a career to try it. I think people have the misconception that only extremely analytical people who work with data can be programmers.”
Callahan said she views programmers as artists who use a different medium.
“You can see —tell — the differences in those that bring a truly artistic talent to the creation of programs,” she said.
Callahan said that a main need at her firm is for application developers who write the actual computer code that PBS provides to its customers. PBS Systems provides dealership management software for retail automotive dealers.
“The primary language that we use is Microsoft .NET, with a SQL database,” Callahan said. “We also use Xamarin for mobile apps development.”
SQL is a computer language used in programming and designed for managing data. Xamarin forms are used for building iOS, Android and Windows apps.
Callahan said her firm also supports two products written in the programming language COBOL.
“Our developers have to be multifaceted and adaptable to using various programming languages,” Callahan said. “We try to match the best-suited language to the project.”
Outside of the programming department, Callahan said her firm has employees with development experience working as software support analysts, as well as in the company’s information technology department.
“Their experience with and understanding of programming helps them to trouble-shoot issues with our product, and also helps with script writing, which we use in the support and IT departments often,” she said. “We also have positions in our forms development department, which handles coding the numerous finance and insurance forms that we fill out for dealers to use in their sales department of the dealership.”
Entringer said computer programming jobs are becoming more collaborative.
“Technology professionals must be able to work across departments with customer service and analytical sills,” he said.