SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
A Christmas Carol (Child-Friendly Edition), 2 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Watch Mr. Scrooge have a change of heart from stone to gold as he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas. All the joy, sentiment, and meaning are here, without being too scary for young audiences.
A Nice Family Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas.
Belgian Waffle Breakfast with Santa, 7:30 a.m., Camp Albrecht Acres-Kehl Center, 14837 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa: All-you-can-eat Belgian waffles, choice of meat, applesauce, milk, juice, coffee and a visit with Santa. Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-10, and free for kids younger than 5.
Soup Luncheon, 9 a.m., Immaculate Conception Parish, North Buena Vista, Iowa. There will also be a vendor show and Santa will visit between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Euchre 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Dec. 9
A Nice Family Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas – his family’s Christmas.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley Retirees. Come enjoy lunch and fellowship.
iRead, 4 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (first-fifth grade). Pre-registration required. Practice reading in interactive, environment! Program matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon, intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Sixth-12th grade). Stop in and create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. Get creative, and make a gift for a loved one or yourself! Project can take as little as 15 minutes.
Tri-State Singles Club Euchre Night, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
Veterans’ Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans’ Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
A Nice Family Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Kindergarten and older). Explore and create at three different creation stations at this monthly arts and crafts program.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., dominoes and cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 11:15 a.m., yoga; 10:45 a.m., line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon, needlework group; 12:15 p.m., open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m., dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m., duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
A Nice Family Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about all of the possibilities of Adaptive Sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, we will offer numerous adaptive sports opportunities and feature one sport.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., open chapel.
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 3:30 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Asbury, Iowa. (Sixth-12th grade). Stop in and create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. Get creative, and make a gift for a loved one or yourself! Project can take as little as 15 minutes.
Tree of Love Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6:30 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. A way to honor and remembering someone special. The program will feature music, light refreshments and gift shop will be open for holiday shopping. Cost for tiered level of giving is $10, $15, $20, and $30; each ornament will be personalized and placed on the Tree of Love. Details: 815-777-6056.
Thursday, Dec. 12
A Nice Family Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas – his family’s Christmas.
Movie Night, 6 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Join us for “Bells of St. Mary’s” at our Movie Night at Steeple Square. Doors open at 6 p.m. movie begins at 6:30 p.m. Popcorn, soda, beer and wine are available for purchase. Suggested donation, $2.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m., Kitchen bingo; 1 p.m., line dancing.
Toy Themed Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Ages 3-6) This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
Writer’s Club, 5:45 p.m., Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. (Second-fifth grade). New/experienced writers are invited for interactive writing exercises. You’re welcome to share writing with the group, but don’t have to. Pencils, notepads, and snacks provided.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group, 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 170 Montgomery Ave., East Dubuque, Ill. Candlelight service. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Friday, Dec. 13
A Nice Family Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas.
Asbury Eagles Club After Work Party, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Appetizers and drink specials.
Cocoa Slime, 10:30 a.m., Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa (First grade w/parent-fifth grade). Pre-registration required. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home.
Family Movie, 1 p.m., Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. All ages. The story of a royal lion gets a live action update (2019). Rated PG, with a run time of nearly two hours.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m., lunch.
Toy Themed Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
Saturday, Dec. 14
A Nice Family Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas – his family’s Christmas.
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: Rev. Kuhn at 563-581-3101.
Toy Themed Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Farley Branch, 405 3rd Avenue N.E., Farley, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
Toy Themed Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
VR Minecraft Workshop, 10 a.m., Creative Adventure Lab, 210 Jones St., Suite 100. Kids can explore the world of Minecraft like never before. You know how fun the game is when you’re just watching your character on a screen. Imagine how awesome it will be to actually become your character.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — Holiday Concert, 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. The DSO is joined by seasoned vocalists Sarah Ellis and Jay Montgomery, the Dubuque Chorale and members of the Heartland Ballet in an enchanting collection of holiday favorites.
Mystery Dinner Theater, 5 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. The dinner includes a four-course meal, wine or beverage of your choice, and the theater all for $59.95, plus tax, per person. Allow about two hours for dinner, from 5 p.m. to about 7 p.m.
Nate Jenkins, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Paris Monster, 8 p.m., The Lift, 180 Main St. Paris Monster plays The Lift in Dubuque as part of a 2019 World Tour. Free show.
Tony Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Monday, Dec. 9
Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Made up of 15 of the finest soloists, ensemble players, and arrangers in jazz music today, Wynton Marsalis and the JLCO bring a beloved New York tradition to Heritage Center with Big Band Holidays.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Lou Oswald — accepting donations for St Jude’s, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Dr, Suite 100. Lou Oswald playing live 7-9 p.m., his tips are all donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Blu Flame features Marcus DeJesus on guitar and Cathy Goodman on vocals, bringing you jazz and a little bossa nova.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Dec. 13
Jordan Danielsen, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery Tasting Room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Driving Range, U.S. 52.
Mississippi Duo, 5 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, Asbury Road.
Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Catch the acoustic music of Todd McDonough.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Ben will be playing the classics from Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Ryan Adams, Damien Rice, and Glen Hansard as well as some excellent originals.
Cale McDonell at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St. Fort Collins musician Cale McDonell comes to Dubuque for a night of live music at Dimensional Brewing Co.
Dancing in December, 6 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Steeple Square presents, Dancing in December with Adam’s Dance Connection. Join Adam for an evening of social dancing, dance lessons, light snacks and a cash bar to support Steeple Square.
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. Curmudgeonly Elf Jingle thinks children are just greedy, as he and Mrs. Claus look over some letters on Christmas Eve.
Elizabeth Mary Live 7 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 harbor drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Elizabeth Mary just released a new album! Join us for her live music at Millennium Marina in East Dubuque from 7-10.
Holiday Mine Sing, 4 p.m., The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Celebrate the holidays above ground and below with an evening of music! Traditional holiday songs by the Platteville Chorale and Cornish a cappela by the Chough Singers underground in the Bevans Mine.
Joie Wails Acoustic Performance, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night ft. DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Bachata, reggaeton, salsa, merengue y mucho más. No cover. Latin Club Night happens the second Saturday of every month.
Mixed Emotions Band, 7 p.m., Webbers Bar and Grill, 107 W Main St., Epworth, Iowa.
Tete De Mort, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Tete De Mort, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill., an acoustic/electric hard-rock/metal act out of Dubuque.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
VISUAL ARTS
Sunday, Dec. 8
Pet Photos With Santa, 6 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 Kennedy Road. Santa pet photos can make the best Christmas cards. Photo packages available for purchase and pets must be in a carrier or on a leash.
Tree Ring Printing, 1 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Capture the history of a tree by using a print-making technique. Cross sections of trees make for a unique print, frame it and hang it or give it as a Christmas gift.
Monday, Dec. 9
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Catch a flick at Smokestack’s second-floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop! Film titles are announced on Facebook, so please follow smokestackdbq.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday, Dec. 12
Books & Brews, 6:30 p.m., Molly’s Mountaintop Coffee, 16991 Asbury Road. Join us for this monthly roaming book club. Pick up your copy of “Every Day Today.”
DESTINATIONS
Friday, Dec. 13
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville, 4 p.m., Main Street, Platteville, Wis. Businesses will stay open late, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers, children’s activities and carriage rides around town. Main Street in Platteville will be the place “Where Memories Begin.”
LEARNING
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Makerspace Grand Opening, 5 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Children should be accompanied by an adult). At this drop-in style program, learn about our Makerspaces — upcoming programs, free times, and how to certify as a Safe Maker.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Have questions about your smartphone, tablet, or other portable device? Come in and we’ll do our best to help you figure it out.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking. Toastmasters will help you develop your speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Makerspace Grand Opening, 4 p.m., Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. (Children should be accompanied by an adult). At this drop-in style program, learn about our Makerspaces — upcoming programs, free times, and how to certify as a Safe Maker.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Dec. 9
Milk Parties, 9:30 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. This support group is for moms and breastfeeding babies of all ages, as well as pumping moms and pregnant women. Come share your victories about breastfeeding and receive help for your challenges.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Prenatal Breast Feeding Class, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wealth Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. This hands-on, interactive class will give you the knowledge you need to feel ready to meet your baby and start the breastfeeding journey. Moms are encouraged to bring a support person for the class.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Soup in a Jar, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wealth Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn about dehydrating fruits and vegetables, then create your own dehydrated soup mix. Gather your friends and family and schedule your own private cooking class. Call for details, 563-207-8932.
Friday, Dec. 13
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Dec. 12
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for $1 burgers. Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only 50 cents each.
Yoga Fury — Get Zen AF! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Let it out with Kaity Kemp at no-judgment Yoga Fury. Crude hand signals, and cursing welcome at this AFFIRMING class. $15 for the drop-in yoga you need and a shot during break!
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Sunday, Dec. 8
Steeple Square Open House, 10 a.m., Steeple Square, 101 E 15th St. Join us and learn about the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church building, hear future plans for the campus, and see the space to plan for your upcoming event.
Monday, Dec. 9
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606 or 563-663-5223 or https://sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 12:15 to 4 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave., early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Trivia Night at Riverboat Lounge, 7 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Gather a group of three to five of your smartest friends and head to the Riverboat Lounge on Tuesdays for Trivia Night. Prizes will be awarded to members of the winning team. This night’s theme is “The Holidays.”
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., any team size welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth at 563-580-3234.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main Street, Maquoketa. Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night in Mac’s Wine Cellar.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Deck the Halls for Wildlife, 1 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. While you are decking the halls this Christmas don’t forget about wildlife! We will have several projects to help decorate your trees and yard for our feathered friends! Please RSVP to 563-556-6745.
Star Wars Escape Room, 10:30 a.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Sign up for a half-hour slot, with a team of up to five, and see if you can solve the Star Wars escape room. Third-fifth graders, with an adult. Call to register.
Monday, Dec. 9
Board of Supervisors Meeting, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave.
Dubuque City Council, 6 p.m., Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. council chamber, second floor.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further! The Chamber’s B2B.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Thursday, Dec, 12
Audubon Society, 7 p.m., EB Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road: 5:30 p.m., board meeting; 7 p.m., public program.
Friday, Dec. 13
Galena ARC 12th Annual Take the Cake Gala, 6:30 p.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Galena ARC 27th Annual Holiday Cookie Walk, 9 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel Ballroom, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.