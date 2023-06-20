Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Cassville, Wis.
A new eatery recently opened in Dubuque.
Kelly’s Cafe opened in May at 2370 Rhomberg Ave., the former location of The Point Cafe. The business is co-owned by Kelly Ibarra, Abel Ibarra and Jeff Dzeladini.
“Jeff and my husband, Abel, have been working side by side for 13 years,” Kelly Ibarra said. “We decided to open something up on our own and start a business ourselves. … We had customers 10 minutes after unlocking the doors. It’s been going well. It’s a new adventure.”
Abel Ibarra and Dzeladini both were cooks at The Point Cafe, which closed in March 2021. The two men, along with Kelly Ibarra, all worked together at Papa Ozz in Dubuque before deciding to open Kelly’s Cafe.
Kelly Ibarra said the three have been working on the new space since January, with touch-ups and redecorating completed before the business opened. The Point sign remains alongside the new Kelly’s Cafe sign, which Kelly Ibarra said calls to the fact that the restaurant is in the Point neighborhood.
“We love the community,” she said. “We have great clientele. They really wanted us to open up. A lot of people missed having a restaurant in the area.”
Kelly’s Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with daily specials for each meal. The eatery also has a back room where meals are catered for events.
The restaurant offers a large breakfast menu, including skillets and omelets. Kelly Ibarra said the Rueben and hot beef sandwiches are among the most popular menu items.
The restaurant, which also offers meals for takeout, will offer online ordering within the next month, Kelly Ibarra said.
“Things have been going really well,” she said. “There have been a lot of familiar faces and people eager to see this location open again. We’ve gotten a lot of thanks.”
Kelly’s Cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant can be reached at 563-552-7441 and found on Facebook.
Dubuque senior living community providing at-home services
Following an acquisition, a senior living community now is providing non-medical, at-home services.
In April, Stonehill Communities established Stonehill at Home, which provides non-medical services such as grocery shopping, bathing, household tasks and transportation. Administrator Peg Stockel said the move came after Stonehill acquired Roots of Dubuque, a home care services provider.
“One of the initiatives that we had was really connecting with the community,” Stockel said. “For the most part, a majority of the care we provided was within four walls. Just knowing that there was a need to assist people in homes, which is where people want to be, we have talked about it for some time.”
After deciding to start non-medical home care, Stonehill officials spoke with Roots of Dubuque. Stockel said Roots of Dubuque officials asked if Stonehill would be interested in an acquisition to build on their mission.
Stockel added that Stonehill also works with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services’ Elderly Waiver program to provide Stonehill at Home services for those who meet the program’s financial criteria.
Stonehill officials also would like to start offering certified home care for medical services, Stockel said, but providing non-medical care in homes was the first step in further connecting with the community.
“Really, a big part of our mission and vision is to meet that next need,” she said. “This is one avenue to connect.”
Requests for Stonehill at Home services can be made by calling 563-690-9765 or emailing stonehillathome@stonehilldbq.com.
Wine boutique now open in southwest Wisconsin
A wine boutique featuring slushies and wines from around the world now is open in southwest Wisconsin.
The Neighborhood Slush opened last month at 103 W. Amelia St., across the street from the Cassville Municipal Building. Owner Carrie Wunderlin said she initially only opened on weekends and expanded to seven days a week two weeks ago, with plans for a grand opening party on July 15.
“The community has been extremely supportive,” Wunderlin said. “It’s really different than anything else in the area.”
Wunderlin currently has 16 bottles of wine “on tap.” Those wanting to do a wine tasting can get a card from the bar, insert the card into the self-pour wine dispensary and pour themselves a glass.
She sources her wines from around the world, including New Zealand, Argentina, Italy, France and the U.S. West Coast. She also has one wine from northern Wisconsin.
“I’m not carrying a lot of local wines,” she said. “We have such great wineries in this area, and I believe going to visit them and hear their stories and see their production is the best way to experience them.”
Wunderlin also offers five slushies, one of which is non-alcoholic, at a time. She plans to have a white wine and red wine slushy always available, as well as a popular brandy old-fashioned slushy, but other flavors will rotate.
Wunderlin continues to add to the space and currently is building a fireplace and tables for additional seating. She painted the business’ walls pink and hand-stenciled the floor herself, and she also added an inflatable pink couch and selfie wall where customers can take photos.
“It’s light and bright,” she said of the space. “You can sit back and relax with a glass of wine, and I have a great view of the Mississippi River. It’s a fun, cute little space.”
The Neighborhood Slush is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The business can be found online at neighborhoodslush.com, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.