May sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Spencer S. Irwin, 28; domestic assault causing injury; Dec. 23; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Devin R. Keller Schueler, 20; two counts of using minor in the drug trade; Aug. 1, 2018; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Devin R. Keller Schueler, 20; controlled substance violation; Sep. 1, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Michael L. Ashford, 40; two controlled substance violations; Sept. 26; 10-year prison sentence and $1,000 fine.
- Cari L. Bedtka, 40; controlled substance violation; Feb. 5, 2019; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Gabrielle M. Bennett, 24; willful injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; Aug. 20; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
- Marcus L. Bridgeforth, 35; second-degree burglary; Sept. 22; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
- Brandon W. Ford, 30; controlled substance violation; May 14, 2018; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Kendall L. Gibbs, 25; possession of controlled substance; Dec. 15; 365-day jail sentence, with 360 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Julius Jamieson, 37; going armed with intent; Oct. 2; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Julius Jamieson, 37; three counts of first-degree harassment; Oct. 2; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Josie L. Schoenberger, 21; second-degree arson; Nov. 27;
- 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility and five years of probation.
- Josie L. Schoenberger, 21; first-degree harassment; Dec. 4; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility and two years of probation.
- Josie L. Schoenberger, 21; first-degree theft; Dec. 11; 10-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility and five years of probation.
Gerald Shannon, 42; voluntary absence from custody; Jan. 3; 75-day jail sentence and $315 fine.