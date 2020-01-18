MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County native with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience is the latest person to launch a bid to become the county’s next sheriff.
Brent Kilburg will run for the elected position as a Republican. A native of the Springbook area, he currently is a deputy with the Scott County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Department.
“My entire career has been centered on serving the public — as a deputy sheriff, police officer, fireman and a member of the Iowa Army National Guard,” said Kilburg in a press release.
Kilburg is the third candidate to announce his intention to succeed Sheriff Russ Kettmann, a Democrat who has announced he will retire at the end of his term. Steve Schroeder, chief deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and Brendan Zeimet, Maquoketa’s assistant police chief, intend to run as Democrats for the seat.
According to a press release, Kilburg started his career in law enforcement with the Maquoketa Police Department in 1993.
He also has 31 years of military experience, starting by enlisting in the Iowa Army National Guard in 1988.
“He has served in Iraq and Afghanistan and maintains a top secret security clearance,” the release states. “Capt. Kilburg is currently the assistant operations officer with the 67th Troop Command in Iowa City. He plans to retire from the National Guard this spring.”
The release notes that he farms at his parents’ property in Jackson County and also owns property in the county.
His goals in running for the position include to “increase professional leadership through transparency and accountability;” provide more training for staff; and “protect taxpayers by implementing the safest, most cost-effective jail.”
County leaders continue to evaluate options to potentially build a new jail. Two bond measures have gone to county voters and fallen short of approval.
The latest proposal calls for a 50-bed facility to replace the current 12-person jail, which has security and safety issues and is on the verge of being shuttered by state officials. But county supervisors this week expressed concerns over the $6.85 million price tag, which is higher than the $6.5 million that voters did not approve in August.
This marks Kilburg’s second announced run for Jackson County sheriff. He declared himself a candidate in 2016 before withdrawing, saying he needed to focus on his responsibilities with the National Guard.
The filing period this year for county primary election candidates is from March 2 to 25. The primary election will be held on June 2, with the general election set for Nov. 3.