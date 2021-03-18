ELIZABETH, Ill. – Authorities say a man was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop in Jo Daviess County.
Deandre P. Davis, 31, of Chicago, was arrested at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and was cited with failure to use seat belt when required, according to a report issued by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The report states that deputies performed a traffic stop at 3:15 a.m. on U.S. 20 near Vine Street in Elizabeth.
Deputies recognized the odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle and during a search located three plastic bags containing 19 Oxycodone pills, according to the report.