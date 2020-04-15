SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Residents in Shullsburg voted for change when they headed to the polls in the spring election, as the only two incumbents in contested races lost their re-election bids.
One day after the results were unveiled, the newly elected mayor, Emmett Reilly, on Tuesday vowed to “bring positivity back to the city.”
The Shullsburg Common Council member bested current Mayor Duane Wedige, earning 221 votes to Wedige’s 178, during the Wisconsin spring election. In-person voting was conducted on April 7, but a federal order barred the release of the results until after 4 p.m. Monday.
“I’m happy to serve people of Shullsburg as the mayor,” Reilly said. “I wanted to bring positivity back to Shullsburg and move things forward.”
He declined to elaborate, stating that doing so could lead to hurt feelings.
In 2018, when Reilly and Wedige were both council members, they also competed for the mayoral seat, but Wedige received 222 votes to top Reilly, who garnered 188.
Following this year’s election, Wedige speculated that his loss resulted from community pushback over a recent city tax increase and the purchase of city equipment.
“When taxes go up, they always hold the mayor responsible,” he said. “I think we got a lot done in the last two years.”
Wedige said he does not know whether he will seek city office again during the 2021 election.
Reilly’s term as a council member runs through 2021. The council is expected to appoint someone to serve the remainder of his term after he assumes his new post as mayor.
Reilly would not name goals for his tenure as mayor, saying he intends to consult with fellow council members to assess their priorities.
“It’s not what I want to do — it’s what the people want to do,” he said. “We need to do a lot more listening.”
Another Shullsburg official lost his bid for re-election.
Challenger Verne Jackson’s 144 votes nearly doubled Jim Paquette’s 75 for the seat representing Wards 1 and 3.
“We need fresh faces,” Jackson said.
Paquette declined to comment for this article.
Jackson served on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors in the mid-2000s.
As a council member, he hopes to spur economic growth, fill the city’s new housing development and contribute to a positive atmosphere in city government.
“I think people felt, going to council meetings, they were a little intimidated,” he said.
Running unopposed, Ward 2 Council Member Patrick Heim was re-elected with 138 votes.
Below are other local results previously unavailable as of press time Monday. Vote totals are provided for contested races:
IOWA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 12: No declared candidate. Results to be reviewed during county canvass at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16. Position may be filled by county board appointment.
District 16: Jeremy Meek (i) ran unopposed as a registered write-in, earning five votes, but 19 other write-in votes must be reviewed during the county canvass.
District 17: Judy Lindholm (i)
District 18: Justin O’Brien (i)
CITY OF FENNIMORE
Ward 1: Jonah Roth (i)
Ward 2: Courtney Sheckler (i)
Ward 3: No declared candidate. Position to be filled by council appointment.
Ward 4 (pick two): Pete Adam and Adam Day (i)
Mayor: Ryan Boebel (i)
CITY OF MINERAL POINT
Mayor: Jason Basting (i)
Ward 1: Mike Wagner (i)
Ward 2: Danny Clark (i)
Ward 3: Joel Gosse (write-in)
Ward 4: David Engels (i)
CITY OF PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Mayor: Dave Hemmer (i)
District 1: Nathan Bremmer (i)
District 2: Russell Wittrig (i)
District 3: Kelssi Copus (i)
District 4: Karen Solomon (i)
District 5: Misty Lemon-
Rogers (write-in)
District 6: Todd Myers (i)
VILLAGE OF BAGLEY
Trustee (pick two):
Jerry Kopp — 47
Ronald Roling (i) — 46
Rita Weber — 49
VILLAGE OF BLOOMINGTON
Trustee (pick three):
Robert Fox (write-in)
Dennis Moris (i)
Tim Senn (i)
VILLAGE OF MOUNT HOPE
Trustee (pick one):
Dick Lambert (i)
VILLAGE OF PATCH GROVE
Trustee (pick one):
Allen Stagman (i)
VILLAGE OF WOODMAN
Trustee (pick one):
Todd Miller (i)