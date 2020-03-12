Six southwest Wisconsin educators were named Educators of Promise in the state Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the Wisconsin Association for Middle Level Education, named 60 educators as the 2020 Educators of Promise, according to a press release.
It states that the group was selected for having “a strong potential for educational and community leadership.”
The selected educators will be invited to attend the 2020 Wisconsin Educator Leadership Rendezvous, set for July 21 to 23 at Fort McCoy.
Local educators and their schools are:
Benton
Melissa Droessler (school district) and Jeffrey Droessler (high school).
Lancaster
Eric Mumm (high school).
Mineral Point
Denise Gorgen and Tom Ingwell (elementary school).
Shullsburg
Timothy Strang (high school).