Just before 6 p.m. Sept. 13, Brian Bowar walked into the second-floor dining hall of Dubuque Rescue Mission and asked for a place to stay for the night.
He was incredulous after learning how few beds the facility has — 18 in all — and he was informed that they were all full for the night, with six people already on the waiting list.
Bowar, a middle-aged, recently employed sales executive with two degrees from Loras College and 300-odd LinkedIn connections, was left standing in the dining hall wondering where he would sleep that night.
For the rescue mission, being full with a waiting list wasn’t unusual.
And it wasn’t unusual for there to be more people sleeping in the greenhouse out back — two were there that week. Nor had it been unusual to find more people sleeping in the city parking garage nearby, though city staff have ramped up efforts to curtail that practice.
It wasn’t even unusual that the number of people on the waiting list for those 18 beds had doubled three days later.
Homeless shelters and related services across the tri-state area have reported a surge in demand in recent months that often outpaces available resources. There also is an indication that the number of unhoused people nationally might continue to grow in the next year.
Experts point to a wide range of factors causing the upswell, the most preeminent being mental health issues, the rising cost of housing across the area and the system shock of the COVID-19 pandemic to homeless services locally and nationwide.
But local agencies continue to work to meet the need, with several poised to open additional shelter space.
‘We’re just busy’
In recent months, officials at local homeless shelters have seen demand for beds consistently outpace supply.
“We’re just busy all the time,” said Heather LuGrain, program manager at women and children’s shelter service Opening Doors.
At Opening Doors’ principal intake facility, the emergency and extended-stay Teresa Shelter, the nonprofit has served 55 to 60 people per month since June. The facility in July hit its capacity for the first time since before the pandemic.
“We have every single bed full right now,” LuGrain said. “Every time a bed is available, it becomes unavailable.”
In 2020 and 2021, LuGrain said, the shelter facility recorded cumulative totals of less than 6,000 bednights per year.
But by the end of August in 2022, the yearly total already stood at 6,805 bednights.
At one point, staff squeezed an extra bed frame and mattress onto the shelter’s already cramped floor for a mother with two children.
Almost Home, a former men’s shelter that reopens on Monday, Sept. 26, as Dubuque’s first shelter catering to men with children, has received 15 calls a week since it closed in spring.
“We’re getting so many calls, for lack of a better word, like a reservation,” said Executive Director Gwen Kirchhof. “They’re calling ahead for the winter. They’re from all over the state, from Wisconsin and Illinois.”
When it opens, Almost Home will take in two families — two fathers with up to three children each — with plans to start construction in October on space for another three families.
Almost Home already has 15 candidates for space lined up, referred to them from various social service agencies. And that’s just the ones who qualify; Kirchhof has gotten calls from hospital discharge planners, jails and prisons, as well as referrals from customers at the Open Closet clothing giveaway the shelter also runs.
In Wisconsin, Southwest Community Action Program has received 12 to 15 calls per week about homeless families or individuals this summer, compared to three or four per week in past years.
SWCAP refers them to domestic violence shelter Family Advocates, the only facility-based shelter service in Grant, Lafayette, Crawford, and Iowa counties. The shelter is located in Platteville.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time” the shelter is at capacity, SWCAP Executive Director Michelle Friedrich said.
Family Advocates Executive Director Darlene Masters said, “People don’t realize how many people are homeless. They don’t see it, and they don’t want to see it.”
‘Rock bottom’When there wasn’t space for Brian Bowar to sleep at Dubuque Rescue Mission on Sept. 13, his girlfriend got him a hotel room.
But, contrary to his belief, his background wouldn’t necessarily have made him unique among those staying at the mission. Plenty of people from all different backgrounds find themselves in shelters.
“We’ve had firemen. We’ve had police officers. We’ve had attorneys,” said rescue mission Administrator Jeff Lenhart. “People from all walks of life.”
And occupants of shelter facilities represent only a portion of those struggling with housing insecurity.
For example, the Southwest Homeless Prevention Coalition, which covers Grant, Lafayette, Iowa, Green and Richland counties in Wisconsin, counted a total of 18 households in emergency shelters from January 2020 to August 2022. Twice as many households received rapid rehousing funding, meaning they might have never stayed in a shelter, while 146 received vouchers to stay in motels.
What unites shelter occupants, however, is they are among those who can struggle most to return to stable life.
“You’re at rock bottom when you enter a homeless shelter, so I think that’s why it takes longer to get back on your feet,” said Kimberly Jacobson, executive director of nontraditional shelter Family Promise of Grant County.
People enter homeless shelters for a vast number of reasons, but area providers point to several common factors.
Regular issues that interfere with finding housing can include having an eviction or criminal conviction that shows up on a background check.
Substance-use disorders can lead to people being denied housing by public housing authorities.
Ryan Duncan, who checked into Dubuque Rescue Mission two weeks ago, has struggled with opioid addiction for more than a decade, though he said he had been sober for several weeks. He has past convictions of burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
He came to the shelter after being kicked out of a sober-living facility in Dubuque.
He planned to stay at the mission for the next four months or until he found stable housing. The mission has a four-month limit on stays, though Lenhart said that limit is leniently enforced.
“I look at it as an opportunity to build some income, get some money,” Duncan said of his planned stay at the mission.
He had written the address of a dozen area sober houses on a bundle of scrap paper in his pants pocket and was adamant about staying sober.
Mental health looms large
A major factor with many of the most recently homeless is mental health.
Homelessness is closely correlated with mental health issues. For example, surveys conducted this year showed about 25% of the homeless in the greater Los Angeles area were dealing with serious mental illness.
“If you’re not mentally healthy, it’s hard to maintain a job,” Jacobson said. “You fall back on bills, you fall back on rent, and it just snowballs.”
A massive increase in mental illness has been reported during the COVID-19 pandemic. Worldwide, cases have increased by 25%, the World Health Organization estimated in March.
Mental illness also is correlated closely with substance use issues. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Adminstration estimated 34% of people in shelters have substance use issues.
“You use because you’ve got a mental health issue, and you can get a mental health problem because you use,” Duncan said.
But stable housing has proven elusive for even model shelter residents, and it was another significant issue that shelter providers named in driving current demand for shelter beds.
At Family Promise of Grant County, clients spend their nights in a revolving selection of area churches as opposed to a typical shelter. Jacobson has seen stay length steadily grow across the half-dozen families she has served since taking on the role in December 2020.
One of the current families has been served for eight months, the longest stay so far in her tenure. Jacobson said a housing shortage is keeping the family there.
“There’s just less housing available,” she said. “If you were to compare it to the rest of the country, I think we have less affordable housing.”
That’s true in Dubuque as well as more rural areas such as Grant County. One estimate from Greater Dubuque Development Corp. has Dubuque as short nearly 1,200 units of housing by 2030; in rural areas, aging housing stock and a struggle to attract new development are at play.
Families with federal housing choice vouchers, also known as Section 8 vouchers, generally stay for shorter times at Family Promise, Jacobson said, though it can take months to get off the waitlist. Even then, Section 8 recipients only have a matter of months to find someone to take the voucher — and they operate in the same limited housing market as anyone else.
“Section 8 is overwhelmed,” Jacobson said. “It’s a long wait. Oftentimes, they can’t find someone to take the voucher who’s suitable to them.”
LuGrain, of Opening Doors, said that while several of her clients have received Section 8 vouchers in recent months, many still can’t find housing.
Some landlords won’t accept the vouchers, but LuGrain said even residents without vouchers and who could pay rent can’t find a place to live.
“We have people in here that have income, that could pay for an apartment, that don’t have significant things on their background, who don’t have an apartment,” LuGrain said.
Troubling forecastIndicators at the national level indicate housing insecurity remains high among many Americans.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported for the week of July 17 that nearly 4.8 million Americans were not current on rent or mortgage payments and that eviction or foreclosure was “either very likely or somewhat likely,” though that total was down from the 5.5 million in February.
Affordable housing stock remains low nationwide, with low-income renters most likely to be affected. HUD’s 2019-2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress listed very low-income renters first on its list of people at-risk of homelessness. Nationwide, 7.8 million renters had worst-case needs, defined as households with incomes below 50% of the area median and living in severely inadequate housing, paying more than half of their income for rent, or both.
Donald Whitehead, executive director of National Coalition for the Homeless, said shelter facilities would be unable to absorb an evictions surge.
“We’re already at capacity, and whether you add any burden, whether it’s a third or a 20th, the shelter system is not going to be able to handle that,” he said.
In addition, nonshelter homeless services active earlier in the pandemic have been discontinued or lost funding. SWCAP’s motel voucher program that housed nearly 150 families over two and a half years has been defunct since June, when the $200 million in federal CARES Act funding that paid for it ran out, Friedrich said.
Local expansions
Local shelter services are moving to expand their space.
Once its renovation is complete, Almost Home’s new shelter in Dubuque for fathers with children will be able to house up to 20 people in families of four.
Meanwhile, Dubuque Rescue Mission will house another 20 people overnight in the site of the former Dubuque Food Pantry, which the shelter is converting into a heating center for the winter — though that’s a temporary space that will not be used in the warmer months.
Family Advocates plans to open a new 10-room shelter in Platteville, a project that received initial approval from the city’s Common Council in July. The state awarded $3.5 million toward the project in March.
Officials from Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, the community action agency with a coverage area that includes Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, have expressed interest in purchasing and rehabilitating local housing for families in poverty. The agency already has done so in Benton, Johnson, Lynn and Washington counties.
CEO Jane Drapeaux wrote in an email that the agency hoped to become an affordable housing provider for the Dubuque community “at some point in the future.”
Nationally, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has set aside $54.5 million for area continuums of care to combat rural homelessness.
Reviving certain pandemic-era programs, such as the motel voucher program, also could help address the surge, Whitehead said.
He noted that many municipalities retained their pandemic-era homeless programs, buying defunct hotels to convert into additional shelter space; it was those that hadn’t that were seeing more homelessness.
“What is shows is what we’ve always said: When you provide enough resources, we can address these numbers in a substantive way,” Whitehead said.
