POTOSI, Wis. -- Authorities said a tornado might have touched down Saturday night north of Potosi, as a house was damaged and multiple farm buildings were destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
The strong storm system prompted a tornado warning in Dubuque County before moving across the Mississippi River. The storm damage occurred starting at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday.
According to Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun, the damage appears to start near the intersection of Seemore Ridge and Stage roads and extends to Hudson Hollow Road east of U.S. 61 and south of Lancaster.
A press release states that the damage reported late Saturday included a damaged home on Seemore Ridge Road and farm buildings down on Stage Road, at 7016 U.S. 61 and near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Substation Road. There also was tree damage on Hudson Hollow Road.
The National Weather Service indicates that the damage might have been caused by a tornado. The agency states that the path of damage stretches 4 miles in length.
The storm also dropped half-inch hail in the Bagley, Patch Grove and Platteville areas in Grant County.
In Clayton County, Iowa, hail up to 1 inch was reported in the Monona area and funnel clouds were reported near St. Olaf and Guttenberg, though there are no reports of a tornado touching down in either area. A funnel cloud also was reported near Monticello, Iowa, as the storm moved through Jones County, but no damage was reported.
Wind gusts of up to 68 mph were reported in Dubuque County as the storm passed through.
Authorities will resume their damage assessment this morning.