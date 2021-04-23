PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities said one person was airlifted to Iowa City with “life-threatening injuries” after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 20 near Peosta.
The injured driver initially was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then subsequently airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to a press release issued by Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. The driver’s name was not immediately released.
The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 20 near Cox Springs Road. The release states that an eastbound Iowa Department of Transportation vehicle crashed into the rear of an eastbound cement truck owned by Horsfield Construction and operated by Dakoda Elledge, 27, of Colesburg, Iowa.
The driver of the DOT vehicle was the one seriously injured. Elledge was not injured, according to the release.