A trend continued this year among the most-popular names of babies born in Dubuque.
Many of them were “old-fashioned,” in the words of Jenni Scott, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s Family Birthing Suites director. Some stemmed from the Bible or the Victorian era.
“I don’t know if there’s a Netflix series or something that sparked people to these names from what they’re watching right now,” she said.
Fourteen babies were named Oliver in Dubuque hospitals this year — seven at Finley and seven at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
It was the most-popular boy’s name at Finley and was in a three-way tie for the top spot with Beau and Owen at MercyOne.
Only two girl’s names were featured on both hospitals’ Top 10 lists. The name Evelyn was given to seven girls at Finley, making it the top girl’s name at that hospital, as well as three babies at Mercy. The name Eleanor was used seven times total between both hospitals.
Olivia, Mercy’s top girl’s name for 2020, was not on Finley’s Top 10 list.
Some of the names on the Dubuque hospitals’ lists this year made them last year as well.
At Finley, Amelia, Eleanor, Owen, Noah, Theodore and Wyatt were on the most-popular lists both years. Bennett, Evelyn, Liam, Owen and Olivia were top names at Mercy in both 2019 and 2020.
Scott said she anticipates similar traditional names to continue to be used frequently in the next few years, though she noted that many new parents will start to cross a name off their personal list once they begin to hear it more often.
Amy Wright, MercyOne director of maternal child services, said in an email that she also thinks name trends will continue in the coming year. Families this year have chosen “strong” names during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“The truly amazing thing about every one of the names chosen in 2020 is that they were chosen during a time of such uncertainty, a time in history that will be spoken about during history and health classes for years to come,” her email read. “The birth stories of our families are like no other in recent memory.”
History of this year’s top names in Dubuque
Oliver — After being a common name in medieval England that fell out of use, Oliver was revived in the 19th century, partly due to the popular Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist,” according to behindthename.com. It grew in popularity this century, shooting up in U.S. popularity in 2010. Main characters in several current television shows, including “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Arrow,” are named Oliver.
Beau — Beau, meaning “beautiful” in French, has been used since the mid-20th century when it was used as a name in Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind.” It also has increased in U.S. popularity since 2010. Sam Elliott’s character in Netflix’s “The Ranch” is also named Beau.
Evelyn — Evelyn stems from English origins, derived from the name Aveline. It was more common for boys in the 17th century, according to behindthename.com, but now, it’s more common for girls. The use of the name peaked in the 1910s and slowly has picked up in use since 2000. Evelyn is also the name of a main character in “The Walking Dead.”
Olivia — The name, which might have stemmed from Oliver, was initially used with this spelling in the William Shakespeare play “Twelfth Night.” While it’s been used as a name since the 17th century, Olivia skyrocketed in popularity starting in the 1990s. Olivia is the name of Kerry Washington’s character in “Scandal” and the lead on “Law & Order: SVU.”
Comparison to national lists
According to annual surveys from BabyCenter.com, Sophia is the reigning top girl’s name nationally for the 11th year in a row. The name was featured on Finley’s Top 10 list but not Mercy’s.
Liam, holding a top spot at both Dubuque hospitals, is the top boy’s name nationally for the second year in a row, according to the website.
Other names at both hospitals that also made the national list included Amelia, Ava, Mia, Noah, Oliver and Olivia.
BabyCenter.com noted that popular name usage often reflects events that happen throughout a given year.
While not among the most-popular baby names locally, the website found the use of the name Kobe shot up 175% after the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. The name Kamala, after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, also increased by 104% this year.