GALENA, Ill. -- Two write-in winners have secured seats on the Jo Daviess County Board, while four other seats will be filled by appointment.
County board members also will have to fill another seat after a woman who died in September won the race for it.
No candidates were listed on ballots Tuesday for six seats on the county board -- those representing Districts 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 12.
In two races, residents filed as write-in candidates ahead of the election. As such, John Grizzoffi won the District 10 seat when he collected 12 votes, and Dianne Allendorf secured the District 12 seat with 37 votes.
With no candidates on the ballot and no declared write-in candidates, the seats for Districts 4, 5, 6 and 8 will be declared vacant, said Angela Kaiser, Jo Daviess County Clerk. A person cannot win a seat without declaring for it, so the vacancies come even though some residents wrote in candidates for those seats.
Those seats will need to be filled by the county board, which will vote on appointees recommended by the board chair.
The county board is scheduled to next meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
County board members also will have to appoint someone to the District 11 seat. Incumbent Democrat Janet Checker won in Tuesday's election as she ran unopposed and collected 338 votes. However, she died on Sept. 28.
Kaiser said the position will be declared vacant by the county board, and the board will need to appoint someone to fill the seat. Because Checker won the election, the appointee also must be a Democrat.
