MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Visitors to the former U.S. Bank building in Maquoketa in the mid-1920s were greeted with the Latin words “novus ordo seclorum” engraved into the floor, a phrase frequently translated as “the beginning of the new era.”

While the bank closed several years ago, the new business that since has moved in — Innovate 120 — decided to keep the saying during a major renovation project that wrapped up this month.