Robert Abbott (left), founder and executive director of Innovate 120, talks with Rick Dickinson, executive director with Greater Dubuque Development Corp., during a ribbon cutting and grand opening at Innovate 120 in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Thursday.
Robert Abbott (left), founder and executive director of Innovate 120, talks with Rick Dickinson, executive director with Greater Dubuque Development Corp., during a ribbon cutting and grand opening at Innovate 120 in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Thursday.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Visitors to the former U.S. Bank building in Maquoketa in the mid-1920s were greeted with the Latin words “novus ordo seclorum” engraved into the floor, a phrase frequently translated as “the beginning of the new era.”
While the bank closed several years ago, the new business that since has moved in — Innovate 120 — decided to keep the saying during a major renovation project that wrapped up this month.
“We see this as the beginning of a new era for entrepreneurship and collaboration in Maquoketa,” said Robert Abbott, founder and executive director of Innovate 120.
More than 50 people attended an open house Thursday for the newly completed co-working center at 120 S. Main St. designed to encourage and support business growth in the community. Debi Durham, director of Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, was in Maquoketa earlier in the day to cut the celebratory ribbon officially opening the co-working center.
Abbott, a native of Maquoketa, said he had been building an entrepreneurship program while he was an entrepreneur-in-residence at Denison University in Ohio.
“As we got through a couple of years of success, I started to think more about how we might be able to apply it to Maquoketa,” he said.
The newly renovated two-story building includes a large lobby with offices, classrooms and conference rooms that businesses and residents can rent. Jackson County Economic Alliance and Spelunker Coffee Co. also have offices in the building.
Abbott said Innovate 120’s guiding principles aim to enable entrepreneurs to work with one another, offer educational opportunities, support entrepreneurs in growing their businesses and provide space for people to connect.
Abbott said Innovate 120 purchased the property in April 2021. The nearly $1 million renovation began in January and finished earlier this month.
A press release states that renovations included replacement of a knee wall surrounding the mezzanine with a fabricated steel railing, new interior lighting and transformation of a conference room into a classroom with modern technology.
Karter Yarolim has worked with Abbott since 2021 and previously spent time as user experience design intern for Innovate 120. Yarolim, a Maquoketa resident who recently graduated from high school, said Abbott has breathed new life into the community.
“He’s been working with us as high schoolers, and he is opening the doors for us to get the experience working with major companies like Google and John Deere,” he said.
As for why he chose to have Innovate 120’s office in his hometown, Abbott said he thinks the time is right for rural towns.
“Technology has given us the ability to connect to anyone anywhere and for anyone to connect to us here in Iowa,” he said. “Given the work ethic, quality of the community and the cost of living here, there’s a lot of advantages to building a business in Maquoketa.”
Leslie Jacobsen, of Maquoketa, said she supports Abbott’s notion that people don’t have to live where they work.
“I just think he’s showing these kids what the possibilities are,” she said. “And especially here in Maquoketa, young people tend to go off to college, graduate and leave, so getting them to stay here and work for a company or start their own business will only be a benefit to us.”