SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Authorities say a man was injured when his vehicle left an icy roadway and crashed into a tree Monday night in Jo Daviess County.
Ray L. LaFrancois, 35, of Scales Mound, was transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that LaFrancois was traveling east on West Council Hill Road at 8:32 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a sharp downhill curve in icy conditions.
The vehicle entered a ditch and struck a large tree.