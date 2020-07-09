The City of Dubuque again would allow school-aged children to ride city buses for free under a proposal to curb declining ridership.
In 2016, the city started charging school-aged children a $10 annual fee for an unlimited bus pass. That fee increased to $15 the following year.
Transit officials at the time cited rider complaints about “loud, profane and aggressive” teens as a reason to implement the fare in an effort to deter students from riding short distances just for the sake of riding.
Student rides totaled about 170,000 in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016.
But since then, use by children has fallen significantly, causing transit officials to worry about losing funding due to lower ridership.
Since 2016, ridership by school-aged children collectively fell by 100,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Dubuque, according to city Transportation Services Manager Renee Tyler.
She said that, as of January, the Jule had sold about 1,400 student bus passes.
Much of the funding received by the Jule to pay for its operations is tied to ridership volume. And the ongoing pandemic “has deeply cut” the Jule’s ridership, Tyler said.
The city was awarded a $3.6 million federal grant to pay for continuing city transit operations and offset initial revenue losses suffered due to the pandemic.
However, the Jule stands to lose funding with a continual decline in student ridership, one of the largest segments of Jule riders, Tyler warned, but could not say how much revenue could be lost.
She said the Jule still will have the ability to ban rowdy students through a new automated fare-collection system being installed on city buses.
The $580,000 system, partly paid for with a $244,000 federal grant, allows passengers to pay, board and transfer buses using a smartphone or smart card. The system allows passengers to purchase and refill bus passes through a mobile app from their phone, computer or other device, as well as at Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center.
Students would have to download the app or present a smart card to board the bus. Additionally, students age 12 to 18 must have their current student ID, which drivers can ask for, Tyler said.
Officials also proposed a reduced, $20-per-month unlimited pass for Dubuque college students and a reduced annual fare of $20 for veterans.
Tyler said the adjusted fare structure will allow the Jule to rebuild its ridership while promoting transportation equity.
Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services for Dubuque Community Schools, said eliminating the student fare will help many Dubuque families struggling financially during the pandemic that lack reliable transportation to get more students to school on time.
The district is required to provide busing for elementary and middle school students if they live more than 2 miles from school, and to high school students who live more than 3 miles from their school.
“Students who live within those boundaries ... many times would take the Jule buses, and even the small fee for annual ridership was too much for many families,” Horstman said.
Eliminating the fee also would provide students with more access to after-school activities and events and help high school students without a vehicle broaden their job search, she said.
Dubuque City Council members will hold a public hearing on Aug. 17 to consider adopting the new fare structure.