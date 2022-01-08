ASBURY, Iowa — Administrators at an Asbury nursing home told U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, during a visit Friday that they are struggling with workforce shortages, the COVID-19 pandemic and low reimbursements from Medicaid and Medicare.
Hawkeye Care Center, 5575 Pennsylvania Ave., was built in 2018 as a state-of-the-art location to offer a variety of short- and long-term services. But Friday morning, a 24-bed transition care unit — created for short stays for recovering patients who eventually will go home — was empty due to staffing shortages.
“We would need at least another three or four nurses, maybe a part-time in there,” Director of Nursing Heather Scheffert told Hinson. “Then we would also need quite a few (certified nursing assistants).”
Administrator Tracey Long said staffing shortages and the wing’s closure has led to Hawkeye turning potential patients away. She also has to strain constantly to outcompete other facilities for staff. Officials will raise wages only to have another facility offer better ones, she said.
“It’s a constant battle,” Long said. “We’re all fighting for a really small pool of applicants. People jump facilities, going where they can make the most money. They want flexibility now, which is why they’re going to (traveling nurse) agencies, too.”
Caleb Walton, director of operations for Hawkeye parent company Generation Senior Management, said Hawkeye has raised wages 60% in a year and a half.
He said nurses know they are in demand and are waiting for facilities to raise wages before choosing the winner. Walton also said traveling nurse agencies keep offering more pay than any facility can match, driving costs even higher.
Hinson called the traveling nurse agencies’ role in the wage war unsustainable.
“I’m all for making sure people are earning a wage where they’re paid what they’re worth, for their time and skillset,” she told the group. “But not if it’s gouging and taking advantage.”
Hinson also said it was time for Congress to discuss raising low Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates, which Hawkeye leaders listed as another problem.
“With inflation, it makes sense that we would have to take a look at that because it costs more,” she said. “... It’s irresponsible, though, when Democrats in Congress talk about expanding these programs without any conversation about the sustainability of them now.”
Democrats’ proposed Build Back Better plan, stuck in the Senate until Democrats can agree on a final form, includes offering expanded Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act even in states that opted out of that expansion.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn defended those aspects of his party’s federal agenda.
“By holding up Medicare and Medicaid expansion, Hinson and her Republican colleagues are playing games with the health and safety of Iowans,” he said in a written response.