Hip hop architect to host youth workshop on Comiskey Park Saturday in Dubuque

Hip hop music and park design ideas will combine during a free workshop in Dubuque.
Michael Ford, a hip hop artist and architect who co-founded the Detroit-based Urban Arts Collective, will host a workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fulton Elementary School, 2540 Central Ave., according to a social media post by the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department.
During “Re-imagine Comiskey Hip Hop PARKitecture Workshop” youth ages 10-17 will participate in various activities to create design concepts for a redeveloped Comiskey Park.
No prior design skills are required. Lunch will be served.
Visit cityofdubuque.org/comiskey or call 563-589-4263 to register.