A fire broke out Dec. 8 at Canfield Hotel in Dubuque, flames leaping out of fourth-floor windows at one point in a structure that housed at least 40 people.
But firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in less than 15 minutes, assist one person suffering from smoke inhalation and rescue another person from a window.
In a city with very few buildings the size of the Canfield, Dubuque firefighters were able to use their training, preparation and coordinated response to keep a significant fire from being a major one.
“Obviously, it takes a bit of time, but it was 12 minutes from the time the alarm went off to when we had the fire knocked down,” said Fire Chief Rick Steines.
The Telegraph Herald recently interviewed Steines and other key fire department officials, and also obtained video footage from the City of Dubuque of the blaze, to get insights about the fire and the response to it.
Steines said the hotel fire provided a situation that the department doesn’t often have to tackle. A building like the Canfield, which is six stories tall, is classified as a high-rise for the department.
“We do quite a bit with two- or three-story buildings, like a house fire or apartments over a business,” Steines said. “When you have a fire on the fourth floor, it’s exponential. Every floor you go up, it gets harder and harder.”
A staff member at Canfield Hotel told the Telegraph Herald that the building owners and hotel managers were not interested in being interviewed for this story.
Fighting the fire
The fire department’s response to the blaze was aided by the fact that it was reported almost immediately.
“The person who set the fire, for whatever the reason was, turned around and reported it, so that was beneficial,” said Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch, who was among the first on scene and the incident commander for the fire.
Court documents state that Crystal M. Farrell, 42, no permanent address, called authorities to report she was going to set her divorce paperwork on fire on her bed. She also told law enforcement who arrived on scene that she set the documents on fire. She is charged with first-degree arson.
Video footage obtained from the City of Dubuque shows the first fire department units arriving at 8:28 p.m.
Motsch said four units with 10 people first responded to the scene.
“When we showed up, we looked at all four sides of the building,” he said. “We saw smoke in the back of the building, and people were going down the fire escape.”
On the video footage, firefighters can be seen walking up the stairway within two minutes of arriving on scene, which is also when flames appear to grow in a fourth-floor room.
Motsch said the fire was started in the first room on the floor off the stairway, which was to the firefighters’ advantage.
“We wanted to try to keep the fire in the room it originated in,” he said. “Once it gets out of the room, the chance that someone gets hurt and/or killed goes up greatly.”
At 8:32 p.m., flames flash brightly and break through the fourth-floor windows, stretching up to the sky.
A firefighter on the ground can be seen spraying water toward the flames. While the flames don’t go out, they reduce in size.
Steines said spraying water on the exterior of a building like that is a tactic that won’t put out the flames. However, it will reduce the fire and the temperature, buying firefighters some time.
At 8:36 p.m., firefighters can be seen on the video footage pulling a hose through the third-floor stairway window.
Steines said the Canfield doesn’t have a sprinkler system or standpipes to connect a hose, as the building has not been modified much since its construction in the 1920s.
Instead, firefighters broke the third-story window in the stairway and hoisted up a large hose with a rope. The larger hose then was attached to two smaller hoses already brought onto the stairway, and firefighters used the two smaller hoses to put out the blaze.
He added that a fire in a ranch-style house might require two to four people to put out the blaze. In this case, six or seven people were working on preparing the hose.
By 8:39 p.m., the flames flash out in a cloud of smoke. The fire appears to be out by about 8:40 p.m. — 12 minutes after the first emergency vehicles arrived on scene.
Steines said three fire engines, two aerial ladders, an ambulance and a command vehicle from the department responded to the scene. Most of the vehicles were on West Fourth Street, as cars parked in the hotel’s lot prevented most of the large equipment from accessing that side.
He added that the Farley Fire Department was called as a resource, as well, to man an air trailer that the Dubuque County Fire Association has.
“We had a full tank (of air) and a spare for everyone there, but if we were going to be there for a while, we might need to get refills,” he said.
Motsch said every Dubuque firefighter on shift that night responded to the Canfield fire.
“There were 25 people, and that’s a good day for us,” he said. “… We have to do the best we can with the resources we have. There was a lot to do in a short time, but it went well.”
Keeping the community safe
Steines said crews searched all floors of the hotel during and after the blaze looking for people.
“Obviously, a big concern on a call like that are the occupants,” he said. “At the Canfield in particular, you might have people staying one night, like a regular hotel, or you might have people that are more long term. You don’t know if people were going to be out for a few hours that night. So, it’s hard to tell how many are on each floor.”
Firefighters found one person on the fifth floor suffering from smoke inhalation. That person was transported to a hospital.
Steines added that a building like Canfield Hotel presents a unique challenge when searching.
“In a normal fire, typically just maybe the front door is locked,” he said. “In a hotel, it’s every room on every floor. So we had to force open a lot of doors.”
He also said no one initially was at any of the windows of the hotel, but eventually someone was at a fourth-floor window on the west side of the building.
“A crew helped them and found it would be easiest to use the aerial ladder to get that person to safety,” he said.
Steines said the department has two pieces of equipment that can be attached to aerial ladders. Both ladders are seen in use in city video footage.
The end of the video appears to capture the moment that emergency responders on one aerial ladder approach the fourth-floor window on the west side. An individual on the other ladder shines a flashlight through other windows, searching for anyone else.
In addition, Steines said other firefighters had to be called in for mutual-aid assistance in case the Dubuque department received any more calls in the community while those on shift took on the Canfield fire.
“One concern is our resources, especially for (emergency medical services) calls,” he said. “During that time, we got a handful of EMS calls. We would not have had the resources for two large fires.”
While the Dubuque Fire Department doesn’t often respond to calls in buildings like the Canfield, Steines said the department’s training includes how to respond to multi-story structure fires.
The Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility off of Seippel Road offers a four-story structure, at which Dubuque firefighters train for high-rise fires. They also go to the 10th Street parking ramp about once per year to practice multi-story building tactics.
“We don’t drill at the Canfield and break a third-story window,” he said. “But we still have to use the same ideas.”
Following the flames
Steines said the 37 people displaced by the fire first were brought to the lobby of the nearby Holiday Inn before representatives of the American Red Cross arrived.
“It’s kind of a group effort from working on the initial problem to working with our partners to figure out what to do,” he said.
Dubuque Rescue Mission housed some of the displaced men, and Five Flags Center set up an emergency shelter for other residents.
General Manager H.R. Cook said Five Flags staff received a phone call from the Red Cross soon after the fire. The emergency shelter soon was set up in the center’s arena, where no events happened to be scheduled for the weekend.
Residents from the Canfield checked into the shelter between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. They then stayed there for three or four days before being moved to other hotels.
“The Red Cross handled everything,” Cook said. “They provided cots and food. It was a very seamless operation, and I’m glad to see they have been relocated to more comfortable accommodations. An arena is not conducive to a long-term stay for those who are displaced, and they were relocated somewhere else as soon as possible.”
Steines said all but the fourth and fifth floors of the hotel have been reoccupied, to the best of his knowledge.
“The best protected places are all below (the fourth floor),” he said. “You’d never know there was a fire on the lower floors.”
Authorities initially estimated the fire caused about $300,000 worth of damage.
Damage from the actual flames was mostly contained to the room in which the fire originated, in part due to the way the building is constructed, officials said.
“There’s limited concealed spaces for the fire to travel from one floor to the next, so that was fortunate,” Steines said. “Some of the fire went into the hallways, but it was mostly contained to one room.”