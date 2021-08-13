DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For Sam Weber, turning 16 was sweeter than he ever could have imagined.
Weber, of Dubuque, was opening a few presents on Wednesday night — the eve of his birthday — when he happened upon a particularly intriguing package.
First, he read an attached card, which simply read “Bring Your Glove.” When he opened the accompanying package, he saw a pair of tickets to Thursday’s White Sox-Yankees game.
Sam, a baseball fanatic, would be spending his Sweet 16 at the Field of Dreams.
“I’ve played baseball ever since I was 5,” Sam said. “I love watching it, I love playing it … It’s just amazing to be here. It’s crazy to see the stadium and think that, not long ago, this all was just full of corn.”
He took in the game beside his father, Keith, who scored a pair of bleacher seats near the left field foul pole.
To Sam, it seemed fitting that he watched the game with his Dad, given the father-son themes that permeate the “Field of Dreams” film.
“He’s coached a lot of my teams, and we play catch all the time, so it’s great to be here with him,” Sam said.
Keith Weber gave credit to his father-in-law — Sam’s grandfather — who won the ability to purchase tickets and then gifted them to Sam and Keith.
Keith did not take the father-son time for granted.
“When you think about those things you’ll remember one day, those things you get to do with your son, this is the kind of thing that tops the list,” he said. “We will remember this for a long time.”
About 8,000 people attended Thursday’s game in Dyersville, each carrying their unique story with them to the cornfields.
Another father-son duo, Todd Kluesner and his 13-year-old son, Jack, didn’t have to travel far.
The Kluesners reside in Farley, only about a mile away from the Field of Dreams site.
“I am really excited to see the MLB playing right here,” Jack said. “I can’t believe they are so close to our home.”
For Todd, attending the game felt like the culmination of a lifetime spent following baseball. He harbors fond memories of listening to Jack Buck call St. Louis Cardinals games on the radio when he was a kid.
“I never would have dreamt an MLB game would be taking place here,” Todd said.
In the hours leading up to the game, the Kluesner family played a role in making visitors to the area feel welcome. Todd said they placed a “Welcome MLB” sign at the edge of their yard.
Visitors from places as far as New York and Texas briefly stopped by to visit the Kluesners in their yard and say hello.
“I think people appreciated the hospitality from everyone here,” Todd said.
Ticketholders were allowed to enter the Field of Dreams campus more than three hours before first pitch, giving them an opportunity to experience the area in a variety of ways.
Many milled around at the movie site, took pictures with the famous Ghost Players and played catch in the outfield.
A gravel path, carved into the sprawling cornfields, led fans from the movie site to the stadium. Many gathered in the stands early enough to watch batting practice. Some encouraged players to toss baseballs into the stands while warming up in the outfield.
For many fans, the game marked the end of a long journey.
Jose Delavega, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, drove eight hours be in Dyersville for the Field of Dreams game.
A diehard Yankees fan, this wasn’t the first time Delavega traveled a long way to watch the team.
He said he flew to see the team play in London, England, two years ago. Even with international MLB experience under his belt, there was something special about seeing a game in Iowa.
“This is something I will hopefully tell my kids about one day,” he said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
For a trio of friends scattered across the East Coast, the game provided an excuse for a reunion.
Nicholas Sozio, of New York City; James Nix, of Columbia, S.C.; and Jonathan Wilson, of Washington D.C., flew into the Midwest, met for a Chicago Cubs game Wednesday in Chicago and drove to Dyersville on Thursday morning.
“I didn’t mind the drive,” Sozio said. “We actually watched the movie on the way here.”
Nix agreed that the flights and car rides never were a concern. All three friends are dedicated Yankees fans and were eager to see their team take the field in such an iconic setting.
“It was all worth it,” Nix said.
Sozio said he long has felt a connection to the “Field of Dreams” film. Those feelings hit him hard as he arrived in the stadium.
“It was emotional walking in here,” he said, as he stood in the outfield on the film site and took in the scene.