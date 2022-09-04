When considering a sentence, judges have two main goals: rehabilitating a defendant and protecting the community.
However, area judges said those goals are not always accomplished by a prison sentence.
“I think that sometimes after I look out at the audience in the gallery, sometimes I see a lot of anger and despair on one side, and on the other side, I see a sense of relief or gratitude,” said Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley, of Dubuque. “This is not a job where you’re garnering friends. You have to hold steadfast. All you can do is the best you can.
“We really do want justice to be served, but justice doesn’t always mean incarceration or prison.”
Nearly 3,000 sentences were issued and processed at the Dubuque County Courthouse during the first eight months of this year. However, officials said statistics were not available regarding how many of those sentences were for probation versus imprisonment.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt, of Dubuque, said suspended prison sentences with probation are probably the most common. While judges interviewed for this article didn’t speak about specific cases, they all stressed the importance of rehabilitation and probation services.
“The most common misconception some people have is the expectation that I should send everyone that angers and frustrates me to prison,” Shubatt said. “Number one, I can’t do that because the Legislature tells me I can’t. Number two, I can’t because we don’t have enough room in prison for everyone that does that. Someone else has to walk out.
“So, I won’t send everyone who angers or frustrates me to prison. The people I will send to prison are people that … make me fear for the safety of the community, who are scary in that sense.”
Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter, of Sherrill, stressed that every case is different, even if one might seem similar on its face to another case in which a different sentence was ordered. Judges must approach each case with their eyes open to all the circumstances.
“I think if someone’s loved one or they themselves were charged with a crime, they would want us to consider all the factors,” he said. “Instead of painting with a broad brush, they would want us to be more fine-detailed than painting the strong stroke we could make.”
SENTENCING PROCESS
When considering a sentence, state law outlines the maximum sentence that can be granted to a specific charge. Some charges also come with mandatory minimum sentences.
There are three types of sentences ordered by judges — a county jail or state prison term, a suspended sentence with a term of probation or a deferred judgment.
Shubatt, who was appointed as a judge in 2008, said most convictions result in suspended sentences, which come with a probation term and the potential to serve time behind bars if the terms of probation are violated.
With a deferred judgment, the record of the case is expunged if probation and payment obligations are completed successfully.
“I love to give deferred judgments to see people go forward and make amends in the community and be successful to the point where the charge can be expunged from their record,” said Ackley, who became a magistrate in 1997 and a district court judge in 2003. “The county attorney will provide the information on if they have had a deferred judgment before. You’re allowed two in a lifetime. It’s not something that is handed out like candy.”
Judges use a presentence investigation report, prepared by the state’s Department of Corrections, while considering the best sentence. The report gives a recommended sentence as well as details of the defendant’s life, such as criminal history and employment status.
Criminal history and employment status are factors outlined in Iowa state law that judges can consider during sentencing. Other factors include the nature of the offense, the defendant’s age, their family circumstances and mental health and substance abuse history.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter, of Dubuque, said judges also are required by law to state their reasons for a prison sentence while issuing it.
“Even despite the legal obligation, I think it’s beneficial for that defendant to hear and everybody else in the courtroom to hear,” said Bitter, who was appointed to the bench in 2011. “I think the more they can understand the process and how we look at all the pieces that go into it and how we come to the decision that we come to, it makes everyone better informed, and I think more satisfied, with the entire process.”
While dozens of factors also go into sentencing considerations in Wisconsin, Grant County Circuit Court Judge Robert VanDeHey said protecting society, the gravity of the offense and the defendant’s rehabilitative needs are the three biggest ones.
“The higher courts have indicated that the courts are supposed to impose the minimum period of confinement needed to address the situation,” said VanDeHey, who has been a judge since the 1990s. “That varies from case to case and court to court.”
He also noted that Wisconsin has what is called “truth in sentencing,” meaning a defendant sent to prison will serve the entirety of the sentence followed by a period of extended supervision.
Iowa is among the states with indeterminate sentencing, meaning a defendant might not serve all of the prison time ordered by a judge.
Shubatt said judges cannot consider that a defendant likely won’t serve the entirety of the sentence when issuing it.
“It’s up to the Department of Corrections,” he said. “Very rarely do they serve the whole thing. They may be out in less than a year, but I don’t have control over that.”
Iowa District Court Judge Alan Heavens, of Garnavillo, echoed similar statements to Shubatt, adding that there are multiple ways a sentence can be reduced once a defendant is in the Department of Corrections’ custody. Heavens was appointed as a judge in 2019 and was considered for the Iowa Supreme Court earlier this year by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“That can be one of the challenges and sometimes frustrations,” he said. “How long it’ll end up being is out of (judges’) hands.”
WORKING WITH PLEA DEALS
Most cases are resolved by plea agreement instead of a trial.
Attorneys for both the prosecution and the defense outline the recommended sentence in plea agreements, and the agreement either can have an open plea or a binding plea.
In an open plea, the prosecution and defense do not agree on the recommended sentence. During the sentencing hearing, both sides can argue for their recommended sentence, and the judge can order any sentence within the confines of the law.
A judge who accepts a binding plea must go along with the recommended sentence agreed upon by prosecutors and the defense. If a judge does not wish to go along with a binding plea agreement, the defendant can withdraw the plea.
“I don’t like to do those,” Ackley said of binding pleas. “I think there are purposes behind doing that, and that behind the prosecution and defense stances, they of course know a lot more details of the case than the judge does. … I do have to put a lot of faith into the negotiation process.”
Earlier this year, Shawn Turner — a Dubuque man charged with attempted murder, among other charges — withdrew a guilty plea after Ackley said she would not be bound by a plea agreement that would result in a sentence of probation for Turner, according to court documents.
Bitter said a binding plea deal usually would be accepted if a victim or someone harmed by the crime has signed off on the deal or does not wish to speak at a sentencing hearing. If a victim wishes to speak, a judge takes the statement into consideration during sentencing.
“I’m not going to accept the parties’ disposition and let a victim come in and speak to me and talk about the whole process and its impact and say, ‘You can say anything, but I’m already bound to a sentence,’ so the victim’s word wouldn’t effectively mean anything,” Bitter said. “I’m not going to put myself in that position, and I’m not going to do that to a victim.”
Richter — who was appointed as a judge in 2011 and was an assistant Dubuque County attorney from 2004 to 2011 — also said plea agreements help, given the volume of criminal cases in the system.
“Volume is a big deal,” he said. “We have two district associate judges in Dubuque County. With a plea agreement, if we didn’t assume the attorneys did their due diligence, everything would come to a halt.”
When making a plea agreement, Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport said, prosecutors consider the same factors that judges do when thinking about a recommended sentence.
“Every prosecutor is different,” she said. “I take into consideration what the victim wants. Maybe the victim doesn’t want (the defendant) to go to prison. Maybe they know them and just want them to take responsibility and fix the problem and pay restitution. A lot of times, people don’t hear what the victim’s perspective is.”
Davenport also noted that suspended sentences put a lot of restrictions on defendants to follow that the general public might not realize.
“What the general public sees is that we’re just pleading everything out and it looks like we’re just giving suspended sentences all the time, but it’s so much more than that,” she said. “(The defendant) has to check in with somebody on a suspended sentence, and there’s more restrictions that a judge puts in place or treatment needed. It may seem like they’re ‘getting away with it,’ but they’re really not. They still have restrictions placed on them in the hopes to change the behavior to stop the cycle of getting in and getting out of prison.”
VanDeHey also said victims’ thoughts are taken into consideration, but most plea agreements that come before him are uncontested.
“Those are the easy ones because my practice is if the defendant is willing to give up important constitutional rights, such as the right to a trial, in anticipation that the state is going to make a certain recommendation, I usually honor that recommendation,” he said.
In the three and a half years that Heavens has been a judge, he said, he could “probably count on both hands” how many times he has rejected a plea agreement.
“I trust the prosecution, that they’re looking out for the community,” he said. “You kind of have two professionals on each side. They know the case a lot better than I do. Some things I know about the case from looking at it — some things I don’t.”
BENEFITS TO REHABILITATIVE SENTENCES
Judges noted several challenges when it comes to sentencing someone to incarceration, adding some cases are best served by ordering probation.
“A lot of people straighten out without prison,” Shubatt said. “(Probation is) not a get-out-of-jail-free card. If it works, great. If it doesn’t work, we can bring them back and revoke that.”
Richter noted that many people sentenced to probation have underlying substance abuse or mental health challenges and that they are ordered to undergo needed treatment as part of their probation.
“If it’s truly a mental health problem, it’s clear to pretty much everyone in the system,” he said. “Sometimes, I can see it ramping up by looking at their criminal docket. For a limited time, we can help them through that.”
Heavens said sometimes a factor such as employment makes the difference between a sentence to state prison and a lesser sentence, including time in a county jail.
“If a defendant is gainfully employed and I decide incarceration is appropriate, if I decide to send them to prison, they lose their job,” Heavens said. “If I do a jail sentence with work release, they would be able to continue their job while they’re still serving time when they’re not at work.”
VanDeHey said prison terms are more likely to be the sentence for crimes against a person, as well as for defendants who have been unsuccessful with probation multiple times.
However, he said a defendant with a drug addiction that played a role in criminal conduct can be better served with treatment options rather than time behind bars.
“In that case, public safety isn’t served if you simply put the person in jail and the person loses their job and he or she comes out without any treatment or tools to deal with addiction,” he said. “The way public safety is served is to help the person deal with underlying causes of criminal behavior.”
Bitter also noted that prisons in Iowa are at or beyond their capacity for inmates. According to statistics on the Iowa Department of Corrections website, eight of Iowa’s nine prisons were over capacity as of Thursday. In total, the facilities were overcrowded by 18.6%.
“It’s very easy to hear about all the stuff that goes on in a community and say, ‘That person should have gone to prison,’” Bitter said. “... Because prisons are full, the practical matter is every time I send someone to prison, I kick someone else out of prison. And I don’t decide who I kick out — the parole board does.”
While Ackley said she leans toward prison sentences for violent crimes or defendants with violent history, she stressed that justice is not always served by incarceration.
“If someone puts their hand in a candy dish and then you chop their hand off, that person never has time to adjust and say, ‘I shouldn’t take the candy,’ because you’ve already done the severest thing you can do by chopping their hand off,” she said.
Editor’s note: Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt is the husband of Telegraph Herald Executive Editor Amy Gilligan, who was not involved in the editing of this story.
