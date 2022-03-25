Today, Monticello (Iowa) Public Library, 205 E. Grand St.
6 p.m. Local artists Randy Robinson and Tim Fay, of Lost in the Bog, and Alyssa Kupka and Eric Douglas, of Acoustic Jack, offer a public performance. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Library. Cost: Free. More information: 319-465-3354
War-Torn Piano Masterpieces
Saturday, Loras College’s Christ the King Chapel
4 p.m. Dubuque native and pianist Michael Bagby will present a timely tribute to musical repertoire of a war-ridden world in the 1940s. The 90-minute program, with intermission, also will feature tenor Jeremiah Cawley, director of vocal activities at Loras College; and violinist Eleanor Bartsch, concertmaster of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. Cost: Free, but the trio will collect donations and match up to $1,000 for refugee relief efforts organized by Ukrainian Catholic Foundation.
Friends of Dubuque County Conservation Pancake Breakfast
Sunday, Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road
8 to 11 a.m. All-you-can-eat pancakes served with real maple syrup. Learn first-hand how sap tapped from trees at Swiss Valley is processed into syrup. Cost: $6 for ages 11 and older; $4 for ages 4 to 10; free for ages 3 and younger. More information: 563-556-6745.
Spoken Word Closing Event
Sunday, Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.
4 to 5:30 p.m. Your chance to hear women share their stories, with this year’s theme of “resiliency.” Cost: Suggested donation. More information: 815-777-2469