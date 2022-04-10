Throughout the tri-state area, volunteer fire departments and ambulance services are desperately struggling to recruit enough members to adequately operate.
This comes as the number of calls to which they respond continues to climb for most of those groups. The 23 area departments who responded to the Telegraph Herald for this story reported responding to more than 5,000 emergency calls collectively in 2021.
“Nobody thinks about a fire department or an ambulance until they call 911,” said Kevin Schmitt, chief of the Sherill (Iowa) Fire Department, to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently, during a pitch for funds to fuel recruitment to such agencies. “Well, there has to be somebody to respond.”
But volunteer rates have dropped steadily in recent years, according to the leaders of those local departments. According to the responses received by the TH, the departments’ rosters boast more than 640 volunteers — but those same departments estimate they collectively need at minimum another 170 volunteers to all reach full strength.
Furthermore, the leaders of those departments worry that recruitment only is going to become a bigger problem as the region’s population ages and calls climb.
“We have fewer volunteers but more calls,” said Asbury (Iowa) Fire Chief Brad Kruse. “Our call volume over the last few years has skyrocketed. When I came on 25 years ago, Asbury was running 130 or 140 calls. Last year, we were at 473.”
The Asbury Fire Department has 32 volunteers but could use at least eight more.
According to 2021 census estimates, 18% of Dubuque County residents are 65 and older.
“I don’t want to say it, but it’s the baby boomers,” said Key West (Iowa) Fire Chief Chris Tigges.
That aging also is reflected in the volunteers of many local departments.
Tigges joined the Key West department in 2001. The owner of River City Welding and Fabrication by day, he is now 43. The department has 32 volunteers but could use five more. It handled more than 280 calls last year.
“I’m one of the older guys now,” Tigges said. “I get a call and I’m responding — where I would have hit zero to five minutes responding, I’m now hitting five to 10 minutes because I’m cracking every bone and joint in my body.”
But he said he keeps coming back for the positive impact his efforts make in the community and for the relationships he has built through the department.
“Somebody has to do it. That’s why I do it,” he said. “But also, the comradery — the guys and the girls. It’s a lot of fun, when you get down to it.”
Tom Behrens leads Benton (Wis.) First Responders, which could use two more people currently. He foresees future trouble due to the ages of the department’s current volunteers.
“As of right now, we are keeping our head above water compared to other agencies that are desperate,” he said. “However, the issue at hand is that we have an older group of individuals that are volunteering. Some of them are looking to retire sooner than later because they have definitely put their time in.”
THE NEED
Fewer younger people have joined area departments in recent years. Department leaders see it as a reflection on the increasing demands on those younger people’s time and other societal changes, such as more people working multiple jobs, more households where both parents work and more active social calendars.
“Scheduling is difficult trying to accommodate people’s work and social commitments,” said Ken Anderson, service director of Community Ambulance Service in Preston, Iowa. “Some people don’t do weekends or will only be on call a couple of times per month, so that puts a burden on the other volunteers.”
Tigges said the Key West department has as many volunteers who are at least 35 as it does volunteers who are younger than 35 — a notable change compared to the makeup years ago.
“I’ve got four or five people who are over 50,” he said. “I’ve got maybe five people in their 40s. It’s probably a 50/50 split between people who are 35 and older and 35 and younger.”
Platteville Fire Department Chief Ryan Simmons, 46, has been with the department since 2001. He said the retirement of seasoned volunteers also leads to a less experienced department.
“If we get the volunteers to replace (the retirees), we have a really young department,” he said. “There is a lot of experience they don’t have because they haven’t been doing it as long. And these days, with a lot of volunteers, you get five to 10 years out of them before they’re done. So, we are getting a lot of those experienced guys into training and mentoring now.”
Another change over time has been the increase in off-call, in-office hours.
“Fire and EMS have so much more on the backside, the office side of things than there ever was before,” Kruse said. “You have to deal with the billing, ordering supplies, make sure the rigs are in the right condition. There are so many more regulations on the backside of things that the general public don’t understand.”
FIRE VS. AMBULANCE
In most Dubuque County communities, volunteer fire departments double as the local ambulance service. And year by year, leaders say, the ambulance side is taking up a greater share of the departments’ time.
“EMS is the big thing because that’s the most demanding,” said Schmitt, of Sherrill. “And it’s 75% to 80% of the calls.”
Tigges said medical call paperwork is far more time-consuming.
“Fire reports are easy to do. It’d take you a half-hour to do one,” he said. “A medical report takes you an hour or hour and 15 minutes. So every year, you’re asking more and more of your volunteers.”
Kruse, of Asbury, said the number of calls for ambulances is growing and those who need help are growing older.
“We are seeing a lot more falls, a lot more calls where we’re not transporting,” he said. “I hate to blame it on the baby boomers. But that population doesn’t want to go to a nursing home. They want to stay home. … And a lot of these older people, their kids are nowhere around here, so they have nobody but us to call.”
Tigges said that in Key West, too, the workload continues to shift toward everyday medical calls and away from fires and car crashes, which used to dominate the schedule. One reason for that is stricter fire codes in most communities.
But he said the more-routine, medical-related calls are less exciting, especially to younger volunteers.
“People will say, you know, ‘It’s all about helping people,’ but that’s bull,” Tigges said. “You’re an adrenaline junkie like the rest of us. You want to drive a big firetruck and go fast. … But with these (medical calls), you pick (the patient) up, dust them off. They refuse (being taken by ambulance for treatment). You go back home. We do it. But it starts to wear on people.
“When you do that three to five times a month at 3 a.m., that starts to suck.”
In communities in which different departments handle fire and EMS calls, the numbers show the contrast.
In Dyersville, the fire department reports having 40 volunteers, making it the only local volunteer agency that reported not necessarily needing additional people. The department handled 87 calls in 2021.
Bi-County Ambulance, which covers the Dyersville area, reported a minimum need of 20 more recruits.
“Dyersville doesn’t need anyone on their fire side,” Schmitt said. “But Bi-County Ambulance does 470 calls (last year) with 17 people.”
A similar scene plays out in Cascade. The fire department reported 28 people on its roster, that it needed eight more volunteers and that it responded to 77 calls in 2021. Cascade EMS reported 10 people on its roster, a need of 20 more and that it responded to 256 calls in 2021.
OTHER OBSTACLES
Department heads and elected officials say they are running into problems with regulations and training requirements that — even though well-intentioned — are the same for volunteer departments as for career firefighters and first responders.
“Years ago, if you could pick up a hose, you were a volunteer fireman,” said Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff recently in response to Schmitt’s request for funding for recruitment. “Now, with all the restrictions and trainings, that’s turned around, and it’s killing the volunteer.”
Schmitt, of Sherrill, agreed.
“It’s a huge time commitment,” he said. “EMT (certification) is about four months. It’s a lot of hours, a lot of education. And you’re doing it for a volunteer position.”
Tigges, of Key West, said many people who otherwise would volunteer cannot because their employer will not allow them off work to go on calls.
“There are a lot of companies, even in (Dubuque) which don’t allow people to leave,” he said.
Kruse noted that’s not the case for all local employers, referring specifically to a major employer in Peosta as an example.
Epworth (Iowa) Fire Chief Tom Berger, who is also the Dubuque County Emergency Management director, said a related issue is that an increasing number of jobs locally are in Dubuque, while there are fewer in many of the smaller communities nearby.
“You know, so many (volunteers or those interested) work in Dubuque now and commute, so they aren’t able as much to get back to their town for calls,” he said.
Trainings required for volunteers also are increasingly expensive, according to Schmitt.
“Right now, paramedic (training) is about $13,000 to $14,000,” he said. “If you want to go from being a layperson to being an EMT, that’s $15,000 a town has to come up with.”
And many of these local, volunteer departments face tougher financial circumstances than previously, which can leave less of their respective budgets for training, according to department leaders.
“If we send a bill out for an EMS call to the insurance company, we only get half back, and we don’t bill that patient again (to recoup the difference),” said Centralia-Peosta Fire Department Second Assistant Chief Rick Block, who has been a volunteer firefighter since 1987.
In Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, ambulance service is not identified as an “essential service,” which would qualify it for regular state aid.
“Iowa Code requires counties to have a 911 system in place for calls when there is an emergency,” wrote Delaware County Emergency Management Director Mike Ryan, also the chief of Manchester Fire & EMS, in an email. “There is nothing in code requiring governmental agencies having EMS available. This is because our crappy legislators in Iowa refuse to consider EMS as an essential service.”
Jo Daviess County Administrator Scott Toot said Illinois also would help departments by codifying ambulance as an essential service.
“They need to change the law about that,” he said. “It would allow for more uniformity and make it a priority like fire and police are.”
ACTIVE VOLUNTEERS
To assess the volunteer strength of local departments, you have to look past just the total number of volunteers on each roster, according to Schmitt.
“They say of volunteers that 10% do 90%,” he said. “(The Sherrill department has) 10 very active people, 10 medium, and many barely active. None get any less credit than any other, but we need more active people.”
To avoid inactive membership, Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department Chief Cal Cain said he “doesn’t sugarcoat” the time requirements with potential volunteers.
“I get names of people who want to join on an intermittent basis,” he wrote in an email. “Before I actually send them an application, I contact them and talk to them about the requirements. I tell them we don’t need spectator fireman. Once people realize this isn’t the Wednesday night bowling league where it is all just socializing, they have second thoughts.”
Anderson, though, said it is hard to be up front with some volunteers.
“Working with volunteers is hard because if you get too tough on them, they will just quit, and then we are worse off than before,” he said.
POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS
The problems with recruitment among such volunteer departments are well known to area elected officials. Lawmakers at local, county and state levels are proposing potential solutions.
In the ongoing Iowa legislative session, several bills have been passed by one or both chambers.
One bill would authorize the creation of emergency response districts, enabling cities, counties and townships to join together and cover each other, so as to make up for dwindling volunteer rates. Another would appropriate $100 million per year from state lottery revenues to be used for length-of-service award programs, which would acknowledge the service of volunteer firefighters, volunteer emergency medical care providers and reserve peace officers financially. There also have been numerous bills that would increase the annual state tax credit available to volunteer firefighters from $250 to $1,000 or more.
In Wisconsin, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 89 — co-authored by Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green — that would have made the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam optional for emergency medical responders in the state and, therefore, lower training costs and time for interested volunteers. But Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill, saying it potentially lowered needed statewide educational qualifications.
The State of Wisconsin also set aside almost $30 million of its American Rescue Plan Act allotment for emergency medical care providers, which can be used for the recruitment of EMS volunteers.
While local departments face many hardships, some leaders see hope and are trying to find solutions.
Schmitt, of Sherrill, has appealed to the Dubuque County supervisors for $700,000 in the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for a recruitment drive and to pay for training for all 12 of the county’s volunteer fire departments. The supervisors agreed to $25,000 for the first year of the program, to see how far that goes, but they have voiced support for more funding if it is successful.
East Dubuque (Ill.) Fire Chief Joe Heim said his department is finding luck in recruiting on social media.
“We have Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat,” he said. “We also place information on the National Volunteer Fire Council’s Make Me A Firefighter page. This has helped us in the recruitment of members.”
East Dubuque also created a separate level of volunteer, which helps with necessary, behind-the-scenes work.
“We are working very hard at recruiting more people to help out with the Fire Corps Program,” Heim said. “This program is a non-emergency function of the fire department that helps with paperwork, child care, chaplain program and other tasks.”
Some area departments have turned to paying at least a few firefighters and first responders, rather than relying on volunteers. But that is not feasible for other communities.
In considering Schmitt’s request for ARPA funds, Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham said it is incredible that local departments have managed to remain all-volunteer at this point and that Schmitt’s plan would be well worth it, compared to having to pay firefighters countywide.
“If I look out and hear trouble on the horizon as far as recruitment and retention goes, I look at the cost lost and potentially lives,” he said. “I look at the cost of replacing that with full-time government people. Those far outweigh the costs and benefits we have today.”
THE FRESHMAN CLASS
Tigges, of Key West, said he has found that a key to recruiting new volunteers is doing so before they have families, just like him when he joined.
“If I can get you involved and enjoying coming here before you have kids, when you do have kids, you’ll still make it a point to come,” he said.
While nearly every volunteer department or service in the area needs more volunteers, some younger residents already have joined.
Asbury volunteer Cody Jordan, 22, said he was thrilled to be able to volunteer after a recent move.
“I grew up in Galena, so I have been around volunteer firefighters my whole life,” he said. “When I moved to Dubuque, I didn’t have the opportunity because I lived downtown. When I moved to Asbury, I knew that’s something I wanted to be a part of.”
For Jordan, it is the medical calls that give his work purpose.
“Fires are fun, but when you get to the medical stuff, one-on-one with a patient, that’s what I enjoy, seeing that I’m helping,” he said.
Holy Cross, Iowa, firefighter and EMT Melissa Domeyer said she also finds the medical work meaningful.
“There is no greater feeling than to be somewhere people need you,” she said. “To go home and say, ‘I helped them.’ If it’s them breaking their toe or almost dying of a heart attack, it’s amazing. And the little thank-you notes you get later make you cry.”
Domeyer grew up in the culture. Her father was a volunteer firefighter.
That is where most departments are seeing their best luck in new recruits.
“Our best chance of signing someone up is the person who’s either had some volunteer fireman experience themselves or has a close family member who has, like a parent,” Cain said.
But with hundreds of empty slots in area departments and that number growing, more routes to land volunteers are needed.
For her part, Domeyer is adding her voice to the call to serve.
“Not necessarily everyone can do this,” she said. “But a lot of people can.”