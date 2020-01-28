The Cascade Municipal Utilities Board seeks applicants to fill an opening that will be created April 1.
The board meets on the second Wednesday of every month, and board members receive $50 per meeting for compensation.
Cascade residents interested in serving a six-year term on the board should submit a letter of interest to Cascade Municipal Utilities, P.O. Box 400, Cascade.
Board members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council.
Letters from interested residents must be received by 4 p.m. Feb. 28.