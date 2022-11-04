A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting her boyfriend and hitting him with a bottle.
Miranda A. Evans, 31, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Evans initially was charged with domestic assault-third or subsequent offense but pleaded to the amended charge.
Evans also must complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program as part of her sentencing, according to the sentencing order from Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley. Evans will receive credit for time already served in jail.
Court documents state that Evans was arguing with Derrick P. Brown-Johnson, 31, on July 5 at their Dubuque residence. Brown-Johnson said that when he opened the front door, he was struck over the head with a liquor bottle by Evans, causing a laceration. Evans swung the bottle again, striking Brown-Johnson in the hand as he raised it to protect himself.
Brown-Johnson said Evans struck him with the bottle again on the head when he called police.
Brown-Johnson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. Documents state he received one stitch to his head.
Evans previously was arrested on domestic assault charges in September 2020 and May 2021.