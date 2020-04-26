MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Foundation for the Future of Delaware County recently awarded $95,356 to area nonprofit organizations through its annual grant program.
The grand awards went to:
- City of Hopkinton, Memorial Park-toddler climber, $5,000
- Delaware County Energy District, establishing funds $5,000
- Good Neighbor Society, Restoring Health Restoring Hope program, $5,000
- Delaware County Economic Development, $5,000
- Lutheran Services in Iowa, behavioral health services in Delaware County, $4,000
- West Delaware Community School District, Ricochet, $4,000
- Maquoketa Valley Community School District, Mental Health Needs of Our Underprivileged Children, $4,000
- Helping Services for Youth & Families, youth mentoring, $3,697
- Community Childcare of Manchester, scholarships for families, $3,500
- City of Edgewood, automatic door openers for city hall and library, $3,500
- City of Earlville — fire and ambulance department, rescue air bags, $3,500
- Delaware County Conservation Department, conservation education summer camps, $3,000
- Riverview Center, Delaware County sexual assault crisis response toolkit, $3,000
- Delaware County Food Bank, holiday basket distribution, $2,500
- Hopkinton Public Library, lunchtime book club, $2,000
- Colesburg Firefighters Association, vent fan, $2,000
- Ed-Co Elementary, iPads for music classroom, $1,500
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Delaware County, bunk bed build days, $1,000
- Greeley Rural Firemen’s Association Inc., safety equipment, $1,000
- West Delaware Community School District, calming devices, $2,572