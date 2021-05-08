About seven years ago, when Candle Ready Cakes first began operating a food truck, owner Jill Takosky viewed it as a way to expand her business’ reach and spread its name.
“We knew that not everybody comes to downtown Dubuque,” she recalled. “This was a way to get our business into other parts of Dubuque, and even other communities.”
In the years that have followed, Candle Ready Cakes, based at 197 Main St., has expanded the use of its food truck, which serves eight rotating flavors of cupcakes and edible cookie dough. Takosky said the truck is deployed to various sites within a 30-mile radius of Dubuque at least three times per week during the spring and summer.
She believes the growing popularity of her company’s food truck has come at a time when the concept in general is gaining traction in Dubuque.
“Food trucks had been around in bigger cities for a while,” she said. “When they started opening them in Dubuque, there was a sense of excitement about it. That has grown more and more over the years.”
City documents show that 10 food trucks are licensed to operate in the City of Dubuque, with at least three more local trucks licensed on the state level. Many of them are now emerging from their winter hibernation and getting ready to spend the warmer months serving local businesses, private events and area festivals.
Candle Ready Cakes is among a group of a half-dozen local trucks that will participate in Food Truck Friday, a monthly event taking place in Washington Square in Dubuque. The event, which also features live music, is slated to debut on Friday, May 14.
Tyler Daugherty, vice president of community engagement for Travel Dubuque, said the origins of Food Truck Friday can be traced to 2018, when the city hosted a one-time event featuring multiple food trucks in the Millwork District. Travel Dubuque picked up the program and ran with it one year later, increasing the frequency of the event and moving it to the more-spacious Washington Square.
Back then, officials weren’t sure it had staying power.
“When we first went into it, we said, ‘Let’s give it a year and see how it goes’,” Daugherty recalled. “But it has been well attended and the vendors want to keep doing it.”
Daugherty said the gathering remained popular in 2020, even though the food-service industry was facing massive challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the reduced seating and capacity that they were dealing with (in their traditional restaurants), this gave businesses a chance to showcase their product,” he said. “And it was great for the families too.”
In some cases, food trucks have evolved into significant employers.
Vesperman Farms, based in Lancaster, Wis., is widely known as a popular destination for families during the fall months, with its combination of pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more. Seeking to diversify the business, owner Kyle Vesperman began making ice cream in 2019. Over the past year, he has purchased two food trucks and transported his company’s ice cream to communities across the tri-state region.
“Now the trucks are making two stops per day, six days per week,” he said. “We have more than 30 seasonal employees.”
Vesperman thinks that 2021 could be the year when his food trucks really hit their stride.
“If even half of the planned festivals go on this year, our demand is going to be crazy,” he said.
For some business owners, the food truck isn’t an offshoot of an existing business — it is the business.
Such is the case for Buenie Bottoms Outdoor Grill, a food truck based in Holy Cross, Iowa, that sells its products in various local cities.
Owner Erin Potter said the concept “started really small” nearly a decade ago, when Potter began making food with a grill and fryer and selling it along the river in North Buena Vista. She purchased a food truck in 2015 and has watched the business grow in the years that have followed.
Buenie Bottoms Outdoor Grill is particularly well known for its Philly Cheese Steak, as well as its super nachos and loaded fries.
“It has been picking up more and more throughout the years,” Potter said. “We are adding more events and activities and spreading our wings.”
Potter emphasized that operating a food truck comes with some challenges, however.
First and foremost, Potter noted that the effectiveness of a food truck is highly contingent on cooperative weather. Cold and rainy days wipe out any chance to draw a high volume of customers.
In recent years, another threat has emerged: Potter said more municipalities — particularly smaller communities — have implemented fees for food trucks that wish to operate there. Such fees — which can be yearly in some cases and daily in others — have made it harder for food truck owners to turn a profit.
“More and more towns are coming up with fees and permits,” she said. “I think in many towns, (traditional restaurants) are feeling threatened. They believe food trucks could take their customers.”