In Dubuque, a professor pulls out his scooter to get to work, while elsewhere in the city, a mother sets out to school with her children on foot. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., a county board member steps into an electric vehicle.
All three settled on transportation as an area in which they can make personal choices that are better for the environment.
According to a 2021 Pew Research Center survey, 44% of Americans are willing to make “some” changes to how they live and work to help reduce the effects of global climate change. Another 30% said they were willing to make “a lot” of changes.
What do you do in the face of rising temperatures and sea levels, intensifying storms and the disappearance of plants and animals tied to climate change? What you can, say tri-state residents whose concern for the environment has led them to make larger changes to their daily lives.
“There isn’t any one thing,” said Green Dubuque President Paul Schultz. “It’s really people finding the stepping stone that works for them.”
Climate change is a local issue, according to Schultz, who previously served as solid waste management coordinator for the City of Dubuque for 18 years.
“If you believe that we’re at an existential crisis, that the climate has already changed, and we don’t make some course corrections … future generations’ lifestyles will be miserable — not just for poor people around the world but right here in Dubuque, Iowa,” Schultz said.
All around the area, individuals are finding pathways that work for them, from more moderate changes to the morning commute to all-encompassing commitments.
Daily choices: Small and moderate stepsThe scooter-riding professor, Dale Easley, is happy to live in Dubuque, where he believes city leaders have made sustainability a real focus. From 2003 to 2018, for example, citywide greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 27.3%, according to the most recent assessment. That’s more than halfway to reaching the city’s Community Climate Action and Resiliency Plan goal to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030.
But Easley believes there are ways that he as an individual can contribute to environmental and sustainability efforts.
“I have always chosen to live within walking distance to work,” he said. “This time of year when there’s snow on the ground, I walk to work. When the weather is a bit nicer, I have a stand-on-top electric scooter.”
The scooter is fun to ride, Easley said, but it also helps cut out the need for a car every time he needs to get somewhere. Easley and his wife, Jamie, do own a car, but he said they decided to only have one, which is used for the less pedestrian-friendly journeys.
Easley is a geology professor at University of Dubuque where his lectures often touch on environmental issues.
He tells all of his students about how after his family moved to Dubuque, their former home in New Orleans was flooded by Hurricane Katrina. The story is tied to discussions about how to prepare and reduce risk.
“I think that the teaching, exposing kids to things that I wasn’t exposed to when I was young, is really, really important,” Easley said.
Also in Dubuque, Candace Eudaley-Loebach, with her children and husband, often opt for walking or bicycling rather than driving. The family specifically chose a home that was within walking distance of most everywhere they would need to go.
Eudaley-Loebach served as the City of Dubuque’s director of transportation services from 2013 to 2018 and currently works as a consultant, helping employers find more sustainable solutions to transportation options.
The family tries to reduce consumption whenever possible, reusing items and only buying new things when necessary.
“I would not say we’re minimalists — some people say we are,” Eudaley-Loebach said. “Conscious consumers, that’s probably a better term for us.”
In Galena, Ill., Hendrica Regez is a member of the Jo Daviess County Board and Galena Green Team. One of her goals is to make electric vehicle use easier and more convenient. She hopes to reduce the community’s, and her own, reliance on fossil fuels.
Regez said there are options for charging an electric vehicle in the Galena and Dubuque areas, but other parts of Jo Daviess County and elsewhere in the tri-state region and beyond lack such options.
“The thing is to get off fossil fuels and get our society set up,” Regez said. “You often can’t function without a car. If you have to drive something, we choose to drive electric.”
Regez said her household also is working to switch to solar power. Outside, Regez is interested in the most environmentally friendly yard and gardening techniques.
“It’s working with nature instead of against nature,” she said.
Lynn Sutton, a former Dubuque City Council member and another tri-state gardener, thinks along the same lines.
“For myself as a gardener, I see us going through droughts or massive rains,” she said. “I’m thinking, next season, what will I have to change and what will I have to do differently? ... It’s happening right before our eyes.”
As someone with asthma, Sutton also is concerned about how the smoke from increased wildfires in the West will impact air quality locally. She believes that climate change is a local issue.
“We have a never-ending challenge that comes before us, and that’s why we have to stay diligent about all this,” she said.
Sutton is a housing advocate in Dubuque. Some of her efforts include advocating for more energy-efficient homes.
This comes from a desire to improve the situation for renters and homeowners, but it also ties in with green goals, Sutton said.
Larger commitments
At St. Isidore Catholic Worker Farm, sustainability seeps into just about every decision. The farm is an “intentional Christian community” in southwest Wisconsin, near Dickeyville, with a focus on subsistence living.
“We try to embrace a model of ecological living that is joyful in our time of ecological upheaval,” said resident Eric Anglada.
He has lived on the farm for five years and has been a part of the Catholic Worker Movement for two decades.
“I had a growing and gradual realization of all the different issues we face, from the loss of topsoil, to climate change, to people’s health from eating bad food, to the impact of agriculture on the landscape,” Anglada said.
Communities in the movement are committed to nonviolence, voluntary poverty, prayer and hospitality for the homeless and others in need.
“We are interested in trying to transform ourselves and transform our society in an age of ecological crisis,” Anglada said of the St. Isidore farm. “We believe we need to change the way we’re living day in and day out and the way that we relate to the land.”
The St. Isidore residents are activists, focused on indigenous and environmental issues.
“In order to live with intention and support our activist work, we need to embrace less usage of fossil fuels,” Anglada said.
The four adults and two children on the farm care for a no-till vegetable garden, a herd of five cows and a flock of 20 laying hens. With the cows, they practice rotational grazing, a method that research indicates can help farms produce fewer emissions.
“In my own life, I eat the meat we raise here on the land, but other than that, I don’t eat much meat,” Anglada said.
The farm is powered by solar panels, and residents heat and cook with wood and use sunlight to dry their clothes. When they buy food, they buy in bulk and from local sources.
They also are focused on planting native trees and are working on small-scale prairie restoration.
“Our project is really just a very small project in the face of a massive challenge,” Anglada said.
Inspiration despite limitations
For Regez, Easley and Eudaley-Loebach, it is hard to pinpoint where their concern for the environment comes from.
“My approach has evolved over time,” Eudaley-Loebach said, explaining how children often learn basic environmental concepts, such as the dangers of littering, at a young age. “There are things that you see as a kid that you know are wrong. There are things that you learn as you get older.”
Eudaley-Loebach also pointed to her professional experience in the transportation field.
Societal conversations about climate change mix in with individual life values. A desire to live a sustainable life isn’t the only reason that Eudaley-Loebach’s household travels on foot.
“I think it’s important for individuals to think about what makes them happy and what life they want to have,” she said. “When we share with people that we can walk our kids to school each day, they say, ‘Oh, I wish we could do that.’”
But Eudaley-Loebach understands that not everyone has the ability to structure their life the way that she has. There are competing interests, and many places weren’t built with the pedestrian in mind.
She gave the example of the Dodge Street-Wacker Drive intersection, near which there are many locations a person might want to visit, such as Kennedy Mall, Hy-Vee and Target. A person could take the bus to get to the area, but if they wanted to visit a nearby store, how many would walk across Dodge Street?
“If we don’t build the infrastructure for these things, it makes it very hard for people to make these choices,” Eudaley-Loebach said.
Like Eudaley-Loebach, Easley pointed to several inspirations and benefits to his lifestyle.
“In the last four years, I’ve lost about 50 pounds through walking more and trying to cut back on red meat,” he said.
More generally, Easley refers to his experiences as a student at Guilford College in North Carolina learning from professors who emphasized community action and social justice, as well as his experiences living in places such as the Gulf Coast, the Middle East and Africa, where he witnessed the impact that environmental change can have on health and economics.
“It’s been a lifetime-sort-of-growth,” Easley said.
He said there are four levels to tackling sustainability: personal, community, national and international.
“For things to be truly sustainable, you’ve got to address all those levels. You can’t just stick with one of them,” Easley said. “I mean, it’s easy for me to sit in my house and ride my little scooter back and forth to school and teach my classes. ... A local community can do stuff, but there needs to be these higher-level changes also.”
Clarke University biology professor Andrea Bixler is another Dubuquer who is concerned about environmental change. For her, the decision to act comes from a sense of community responsibility.
“It’s for the same reason that we try to be good people in other ways,” Bixler said, giving the example of donations to charities and volunteering. “Being a good community member means contributing in these small ways. It helps everybody, I think.”
In her life, Bixler said she looks for ways to conserve energy or reduce food waste, little things that the average tri-state resident could consider.
“My husband will tell you I follow him around turning off lights,” she said.
Michael Knock is the president of Dubuque Interfaith Green Coalition, a local chapter of Iowa Interfaith Power and Light.
The coalition provides connections between local faith communities and congregations that are working toward green goals.
Knock said the group provides a forum to share ideas, from reducing waste at potluck dinners to installing solar panels and switching to more energy-efficient lighting. It encourages congregations to form Green Teams.
“We believe the creator has given us stewardship over the earth and the environment, meaning that it is our responsibility to care for the environment,” Knock said. “The other side of it that explains why a lot of people of faith are involved is we recognized that climate change is going to impact the most vulnerable populations.”
Knock, who teaches history at Clarke University, said he recalls a student asking why people should bother with individual efforts when much of the damage is done by big companies.
“You know, he’s right,” Knock said. “I mean, it’s the big companies that are truly responsible for most of the damage. However, by consciously making an effort to walk, by recycling, by thinking twice before I buy something that I already have, I am in my daily life making myself aware that climate change is an issue. I’m going to keep it in front of myself every day.”
Schultz, who has been involved with local sustainability efforts for many years, said that in addition to individuals and their life choices, it is important for communities to have measurable goals and engagement among individuals, organizations and businesses.
“We need some urgency, some synergy,” Schultz said. “We need togetherness and strength to achieve some of these things. ... You have to get out of your bubble. Don’t just keep these things to yourself. ...
“We are all going to have to do a lot more.”