Changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the first year of good summer weather in several combined to allow Dubuque County Conservation to have a particularly productive year.
For the past several years, heavy rains throughout the spring and summer kept surface water high and flowing fast. Those were followed by flash floods in the fall of each year.
That kept conservation crews from getting to lots of projects they had planned, according to conservation board Executive Director Brian Preston.
“We’ve had more of a normal summer and fall this year,” he said. “In 2017, ’18, ’19, we’d have been cleaning up and repairing from flood damage still. So, we’re making some great progress.”
Indeed, Preston’s budget presentation to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors early this year included slides of photos of whole trees torn from flood plains, pressed up against a bridge they knocked free of its foundation. Another showed water up past electrical boxes at county campgrounds.
With that amount of water comes sediment.
“The last several years, the water has been really high, with a lot of sedimentation,” Preston said. “So, this year, with the normal levels, we’ve done a lot of dredging, at Mud Lake and Finley’s Landing.”
Supervisors approved $105,000 for those efforts this fiscal year. Both of those projects have been completed.
Also complete is the replacement of a latrine at Fillmore Recreation Area with a new vault toilet at a cost of $28,000.
“It’s not too exciting, building latrines, but definitely a huge improvement there,” said Conservation Board Member Staci Conforti. “What they’re building in Dubuque County is not what people think about when they think of a latrine. They are really nice. They make a difference.”
The department also spent time finishing projects started in the latter half of fiscal year 2020 — building a pond at Miller-McGrath Wildlife Area, planting 4,000 trees in the spring and finishing up the mountain bike trails at Proving Grounds Recreation Area.
The pandemic necessitated the closure of Swiss Valley Nature Center and the cancellation of many of the department’s programs in the spring and summer. That freed up some time for these projects.
But, especially come summer, the pandemic also drove huge increases in the use of the county’s parks, wildlife and recreation areas.
“With all that increased usage, the list of things they’ve been able to do is really impressive,” Conforti said.
And Preston said he and his team, and contractors, have taken advantage of more good weather so far in the early part of fall — what he calls their “real busy season.”
This year sees the conservation department continue the mission from recent years of replacing bridges, particularly on Heritage Trail.
“We’re starting on the replacement of (Bridge No.) 2 now, which we’ve needed for a while,” Preston said of a bridge between Rupp Hollow and Clay Hill roads.
Crews also have worked on a stream bank stabilization at New Wine Park, which will include a new kayak launch.
They also started on kayak access and a stream crossing at the county’s new Bowstring Wildlife Area.
The department is replacing a shelter at Finley’s Landing Park, installing a vault toilet and primitive camping pads along Heritage Trail at Twin Springs and returning areas to prairie as part of their new “Mowing to Monarchs” pollinator program.
All of these projects are set to continue through the fall and early winter and wrap before deep winter halts progress.
Then, next spring, the department will get going on more — resurfacing asphalt and replacing bridge No. 15 on the Heritage Trail, a bank stabilization project on the Heritage Trail at Twin Springs, paving Finley’s Landing Park road and upgrading Finley’s Landing electrical systems.
“The staff and the other volunteers have done a tremendous job maintaining during this heavy use and then checking off these projects,” said Jay Wickham, who represents the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on the conservation board. “Our parks and overall condition are on the upswing. That’s some good news.”