With construction costs rising, City of Dubuque officials said they might soon need to reevaluate future projects.
Recently, even the lowest bids for projects have come in far above their initial estimated costs.
Earlier this month, the city received a low bid of $24.65 million for the completion of its Bee Branch Creek stormwater pumping station project — 30% above the estimated cost of $18.9 million. City officials will attempt to redesign the project to lower the cost.
In November, City Council members approved the low bid of $538,457 to install sidewalks along a portion of John F. Kennedy Road. That pushed the total project cost to $633,225, which is 80% higher than the initial estimate of $351,809.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said the rise in construction costs is the result of nationwide trends, including significant increases in material costs, a shortage of available labor and a backlog of projects for contractors.
“Getting materials is really a problem,” he said. “The cost of labor is also going up. All these things are making these projects more expensive.”
Estimates submitted in July by CBRE Group, Inc., the world’s largest real estate services and investment firm, predict that year-over-year construction costs will increase by 14.1% by the end of the year.
From June 2021 to June 2022, construction costs for government projects increased by 15.9%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Alan Kemp, executive director of Iowa League of Cities, said that increases in construction costs, also caused by a combination of supply-chain disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and a large influx of federal dollars for infrastructure projects, is inflating the price of projects for cities throughout the country.
“It’s just that perfect storm,” he said. “Cities may be looking at a 20% to 30% increase from the original costs for their projects.”
There are some indications that the price of materials might begin to stabilize soon. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the consumer price index rose only 0.1% in November, significantly less than the 0.4% increase seen in both October and September.
CBRE Group also estimates that the costs of construction materials should begin to stabilize by the end of the year.
However, projects coming in consistently over estimates are challenging municipalities, most of whom — like Dubuque — plan many of their infrastructure and capital improvement projects years in advance.
As part of its most recent capital improvement project plan, the City of Dubuque intended to issue $105.5 million in new debt over the next five years on projects, such as $44 million in sanitary sewer improvements and $4.3 million to expand or relocate a city-owned fire station.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the recent increase in project costs will impact the city’s approach.
“There is no doubt that inflation is going to affect our planned projects,” he said.
Van Milligen hopes to offset the increased construction costs by landing federal and state grants available through the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last year. Both bills set aside billions of dollars in federal funds to be distributed through competitive grant programs.
“I anticipate that we are going to continue to try to compete for federal dollars,” he said. “I don’t expect fewer projects because of the potential infusion of federal money into the funding stream.”
However, Van Milligen noted that the city is not guaranteed to receive the grants for which it applies, so if the necessary federal funding needed to offset the higher costs of future projects isn’t reached, then the city will be forced to look at other alternatives.
“We’ll just have to be very judicious about which projects we pick to compete for,” he said. “We don’t know how we will do with those federal dollars.”
Ultimately, Van Milligen said the impact of inflation and increased construction costs likely will be a central discussion point for city staff and City Council members as they begin drafting the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget in March.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he anticipates that continued inflation will require the city to make some sacrifices of its planned projects.
“You don’t have the choice to keep doing everything you want to do because we don’t have an infinite amount of money,” he said. “We are likely going to need to look at which projects are the most important and prioritize with the resources that we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.