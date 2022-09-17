After a Dubuque Community Schools committee recommended removing three books from the school district’s curriculum earlier this year, discussions are ongoing about how best to teach about books that can potentially cause students to feel marginalized.

In May, a committee of teachers and administrators recommended removing “Of Mice and Men,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” from the district’s curriculum for high-schoolers after students raised concerns about the racial slurs in those books. Shortly thereafter, district officials took a step back, stating that they would involve more teachers in the conversation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.