After a Dubuque Community Schools committee recommended removing three books from the school district’s curriculum earlier this year, discussions are ongoing about how best to teach about books that can potentially cause students to feel marginalized.
In May, a committee of teachers and administrators recommended removing “Of Mice and Men,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” from the district’s curriculum for high-schoolers after students raised concerns about the racial slurs in those books. Shortly thereafter, district officials took a step back, stating that they would involve more teachers in the conversation.
Now, “Of Mice and Men” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” still can be used in ninth-grade English classes, while “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” is not being taught in the district this year due to the removal of the class for which it was used.
Discussions about the novels will continue throughout the school year, according to Mark Burns, executive director of secondary education, with teachers making the ultimate decisions about whether and how the books will be used in classrooms.
“The best place for curricular decisions is to be in the hands of the teachers,” Burns said.
Discussions and guidelines
Burns said that during the district’s professional development week before students returned to class, high school English teachers discussed how best to meet state language arts standards and how to avoid creating a distressing environment for students while teaching these and all books.
“Language has the opportunity to be inflammatory, and so, what we’ve talked about instructionally is making sure that students are in a positive learning environment, and we’re guarding against any potential marginalization of student groups,” Burns said.
As this school year begins, “Of Mice and Men” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” are two of about a dozen books from which ninth-grade English teachers can choose. Not all students will necessarily read both or either of the novels as part of their ninth-grade curriculum.
A key component of students’ concerns with the books was the fact that racially derogatory terms were being read aloud in class. Reading out loud is a component of state educational standards for ninth-graders, but Kirstin George, secondary language arts educational support leader for the district, said that firmer guidelines have been put in place for these and all texts.
“Going forward, only certain excerpts of the text are being read out loud, and if there is a word in the text that is potentially marginalizing to students, that word is not read aloud by students or teachers,” she said.
Mark Ressler teaches 10th- and 11th-grade English courses at Hempstead High School. He said “To Kill a Mockingbird” previously was included in the 10th-grade curriculum, and when he taught the book, he began the unit with conversations on the time period in which the book was written and the themes it addresses.
“While we’re teaching texts with challenging language, we always want to make sure that we’re giving background and giving historical context to help establish an optimal learning environment without making students feel marginalized,” he said. “That is a high priority for us as educators.”
Changing course
“The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” is not being taught in district high schools this year because the class in which it was previously taught, a young adult literature course, has been permanently replaced by a full-year English course for 11th-grade students.
George said district officials had planned the move to a full-year 11th-grade English course for several years. During a curriculum study for the course — which took place prior to the recommended removal of the three books earlier this year — teachers chose not to include “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” as part of that course’s reading.
“That was already in the works before any mention of (removing) the novels,” George said.
Burns said continued discussion about the books and how best to teach them takes place in daily meetings of collaborative learning communities, or CLCs, composed of the teachers of a particular course or related courses at each high school.
Ressler said he and the other educators in his CLC typically focus on the standards that students need to master, what teachers must do instructionally to help them demonstrate that mastery and what intervention or adjustments to the curriculum might be necessary.
The recommended removal of the books earlier this year, and the discussions it prompted, made teachers “reflect on how we are accomplishing those goals,” he said.
“With each passing year, as teachers, we are constantly learning,” he said. “If you know better, you do better.”
