Telegraph Herald hired Tom Eckermann as a multimedia specialist. A Loras College graduate, Eckermann worked in New York City, New Orleans, Florida, Texas and California before returning to Iowa in 2011. He returned to Dubuque in 2017 and has experience in video production, graphic design, animation and graphic production.
Eastern Iowa Media Group-North, Dyersville announced hiring David LaBelle and Erin LaBelle as reporter/photographers.
Divine Word College appointed the following new department chairs: Yasmin Rioux to interdisciplinary studies and Jason Reed to theology and philosophy.
John Quinn joined the Dubuque practice of Michael G. Fleege and Cheryl A. Biermann with NaviPoint Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, as a paraplanner.
HTLF promoted Nicole McCarthy and Jordan Stecklein to deposit operations production supervisors.
Dubuque Postal Employees Credit Union announced the following board appointments for 2022: Mark Giese as chairman; Al Buelow as vice chairman and credit committee chair; Ray Pregler as president; Craig Larson as secretary; and Tom Kiernan as audit committee chair. Also joining the board: Todd Keleher and James Badger to the credit committee; and Craig Larson, Tim Peppmeier and Marvin Budde to the audit committee.
Guttenberg (Iowa) Municipal Hospital & Clinics earned recognition as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals for Best Practice: Patient Satisfaction in the country, as determined by Chartis Center for Rural Health for Patient Satisfaction.
