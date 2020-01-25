A Dubuque man recently was arrested in Minnesota on a homicide charge in connection with a deadly crash in August.
Shannon C. Katka, 40, of 890 High Bluff St., was arrested in Albert Lea, Minn., on a Dubuque County warrant charging homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, according to J.D. Carlson, the Albert Lea Police Department’s director of public safety. A conviction for the felony charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
Carlson said Katka is awaiting extradition to Dubuque. He is being held in Minnesota on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich and Carlson both said they did not know when Katka would be transported to Dubuque.
The crash occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Aug. 29 in Dubuque. Katka was driving north on East 16th Street approaching the entrance ramp to U.S. 61/151 when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. His passenger, Shelly L. Brenke, 43, was thrown from the bike, severely injured and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dubuque police.
Katka was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment, according to a press release issued at the time.
A search warrant application filed in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a blood sample from Katka states that police officers responding to the crash saw Katka in the ditch next to Brenke crying and saying things such as “I’m going to jail.”
A review of city traffic camera footage showed a man on a motorcycle who appeared to be Katka cutting off a vehicle shortly before the crash, court documents state. Katka admitted to being the driver and consuming alcohol over a five-hour period prior to the crash, police said.
An officer on scene also reported that he “detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Katka’s breath” and observed that Katka had bloodshot, watery eyes and difficulty keeping his balance.
A blood sample taken from Katka at the hospital showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.10% about two hours after the crash, according to Messerich. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.
The warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.