Authorities on Sunday afternoon stopped their search for a man who reportedly fell into the Mississippi River at Dubuque on Saturday night.
Police received a call at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday that a 31-year-old man had fallen into the river near Schmitt Harbor, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
“They stopped searching at 3 p.m. (Sunday) and will reassess in the morning,” McClimon said at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
McClimon said agencies assisting police included the Dubuque and East Dubuque (Ill.) fire departments, Dubuque County Conservation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Authorities did not immediately release the man’s name.