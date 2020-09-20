The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last week approved a proposed reduction of the speed limit on Derby Grange Road at the behest of residents near its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road.
In late July, a group of neighbors in a nearby subdivision approached the board of supervisors about removing a set of rumble strips on Derby Grange, near that intersection. They complained of the loud noise made by vehicles approaching the stop sign there.
But, the residents of the house across John F. Kennedy Road from that intersection have, several times over the years, had vehicles hit their house or garage, or otherwise end up in their yard. So, they fought the removal of the rumble strips.
They reached a compromise with County Engineer Anthony Bardgett in reducing the speed limit from 45 miles-per-hour, thereby making the road less noisy and the intersection safer.
So, henceforth, the eastbound speed limit on Derby Grange Road between Herod Lane and Barnwood Lane will be 35 mph. Between Barnwood and John F. Kennedy, it will be 25 mph.
The westbound speed limit on Derby Grange Road will be 25 mph from the intersection at John F. Kennedy and Barnwood Lane. From Barnwood Lane to Hales Mill Road, it will be 35 mph.