Area pool officials reported a shift back toward normalcy this season.
Many area municipal swimming pools were either closed, had capacity limits or implemented other restrictions in 2020 due to COVID-19. While the pandemic persisted this summer, local pools adopted either normal or modified schedules.
“The season went well for what it was,” said Dan Kroger, City of Dubuque recreation division manager. “In the beginning, the schedule was kind of a challenge for the community to kind of get a grasp on, but once they did, attendance was good.”
Dubuque’s Flora Park and Nicholas J. Sutton pools were on rotating schedules this summer after they were closed last year. One pool operated with full programming while the other pool had more limited programming. The pools then switched roles every two weeks. Only one pool was open on both Saturday and Sunday.
Despite initial schedule confusion, Kroger said pool attendance remained strong this season. He said Flora had an estimated 19,000 single-day admissions over the course of the summer, while Sutton had 6,000.
However, those attendance numbers do not include attendance from the punch card system implemented this year. Kroger said it didn’t make sense to sell seasonal passes, so instead 10- or 20-hole punch cards could be purchased to equate to 10 or 20 pool admissions.
Kroger noted it was harder to keep track of attendance numbers with punch cards, as nothing was scanned into the system to note the number of people in a party. But if every punch was used on each card sold, he said there were an additional 10,720 admissions between both pools.
For comparison, officials counted total attendance of 72,329 at Dubuque’s two municipal pools during the 2019 season.
In Galena, Ill., city Facilities Manager Janelle Keeffer said officials first planned for swimmers to sign up for shifts at Alice T. Virtue Memorial Pool in order to limit capacity to 125 people. As Illinois COVID-19 restrictions eased near the pool’s June 4 opening, no capacity limits were needed.
“We had planned proactively so we could be open, but we did not need those restrictions,” she said.
However, Keeffer said the pool ended up closing on Aug. 10 instead of Aug. 15 due to a COVID-19 safety protocol. Many of the pool’s staff members also had left for college by that time, she said, making it hard to remain open safely.
She noted that she is working on final attendance reports now, but the pool was only “a little bit quieter” this year than it was in pre-pandemic years.
Planning is underway for new paint at the pool, Keeffer said, as well as trying to budget for new features.
“The water may be drained, but our team is still very busy with pool projects,” she said.
In Cascade, Iowa, City Administrator Deanna McCusker also said attendance has been strong at the municipal pool this summer. It will remain open until Labor Day.
“Attendance has been great,” she said. “We actually have been having extra people from other communities coming to our pool because of the limits at other pools.”
Gavin Nadermann, Dyersville, Iowa, parks and recreation director, said he hasn’t yet compiled attendance figures for this year, but people were pleased to have Dyersville Aquatic Center open after its 2020 closure.
He added that new baseball-themed water features hopefully will be ready for the opening day of the 2022 pool season.
The parks and recreation board, as well as city staff, also will discuss ways to recruit more staff before next summer.
“We dealt with some staffing issues towards the latter end of the summer,” Nadermann said. “We kind of worked through those. Hopefully in the coming years, we can figure out some incentives.”
Luke Peters, parks and recreation director for Platteville, Wis., also said he plans to focus on ways to recruit new workers. He noted that Platteville Family Aquatic Center — which will remain open through Sunday, Aug. 29 — operated at a 60% capacity this summer.
“The bigger issue facing the pool industry in general is simply the staffing issues with finding lifeguards,” he said. “I know that was an issue plaguing many pools, and it’s not something that’s just going to go away.”
Kroger added that the driving force behind the modified Dubuque pools schedule was staffing challenges. He noted that staff also had to get used to rotating between the two pools instead of primarily working at one.
“Discussions this fall are going to be about staff and recruitment — what we can do to recruit more lifeguards and get them trained and get it back to the appealing job it used to be in the summers,” he said.