HOLY CROSS, Iowa — A stretch of U.S. 52 in rural Dubuque County won’t reopen to through traffic for the winter, construction crews announced Thursday.
Due to “untimely winter weather,” an effort to rebuild the stretch of U.S. 52 from Holy Cross to Rickardsville will not wrap up until spring, construction officials announced on Facebook. Paving work for the year has ended.
However, local traffic will be permitted to pass through the 5.2-mile work area after Monday, Nov. 12. Those motorists do so at their own risk, however, as there will be no sand or salt applied to the gravel road and it will be slippery, the post stated.
Work on the $8.9 million project has been underway for months and initially was set to be completed Nov. 1. However, poor weather caused multiple delays, prompting Iowa Department of Transportation officials to first push the opening date back to Thanksgiving and now to next spring.