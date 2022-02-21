Chris and Van Donovan, owners of The Trip, recently moved to a new location inside Elizabeth’s Grand Antique Company. The couple sell items ranging from the 50’s to early 2000’s but specialize in 60’s and 70’s apparel.
Chris and Van Donovan, owners of The Trip, recently moved to a new location inside Elizabeth’s Grand Antique Company. The couple sell items ranging from the 50’s to early 2000’s but specialize in 60’s and 70’s apparel.
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Elizabeth, Ill., we will share additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A boutique that primarily sells vintage clothing has moved from Galena, Ill., into a larger space in Elizabeth.
The Trip Galena now has a space on the third floor of Elizabeth’s Grand Antique Co., 300 West St. The boutique retained its moniker even after the move.
The business started two years ago as an online clothing store run by Galena couple Chris and Van Donovan. They had a stall at Galena Antique Mall last year before moving into the space in Elizabeth.
The couple also has vintage accessories and home goods, though their boutique primarily focuses on clothing. Items date from the 1880s to the early 2000s, but the Donovans focus on items from the 1960s and 1970s.
“For me, part of my mission here is I really want to encourage people in the Dubuque, Galena and Elizabeth area to be really creative and experimental in the way that they dress,” Chris said. “Part of what we do at The Trip is making that accessible to people.”
She said the idea to start a boutique came after she and Van met five years ago and discovered they both had large collections of 1960s and ’70s clothing.
“It’s a natural progression when you’re a collector, and your collection gets bigger and bigger,” Chris said. “You need to make it sustainable, and you start passing along your collection.”
The couple now loves connecting with others who share the same love of vintage items, something that will continue at the new location. Van said the Elizabeth antique mall boasts around 200 vendors.
“There’s a lot of foot traffic,” he said. “The Elizabeth antique mall is in a really incredible spot. We’re just excited there’s a lot more to do there.”
With the move, The Trip Galena will close its space at the Galena antique mall at the end of the month.
As the couple settles into their new store space, they hope to continue filling a void in the area for fellow vintage clothing enthusiasts.
“There’s great stores within a couple of hours drive, but there’s nothing super close,” Van said. “We’re trying to fill that niche.”
The Trip Galena is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the same hours as Elizabeth’s Grand Antique Co. The Trip Galena can be found online at facebook.com/thetripgalena and on Instagram @thetripgalena.