Dubuque County supervisors unanimously agreed Friday to not decide which projects and programs of area organizations will receive grants next fiscal year until after they finalize the county’s budget.
The three supervisors agreed to set aside $1.5 million for possible contribution to such causes and build it into their budget for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1. The supervisors then will return and review applications from applicants later in the spring.
Previously, organizations applying for grants — nonprofits, local governments or related groups — would apply for an amount. Then, during the supervisors’ budget work sessions, some of those organizations would come forward and present their case. Supervisors then would determine funding.
Those applications are in now, with total requests of about $1.5 million, according to County Budget Director Stella Runde.
But during a discussion about the budgeting process Friday, Supervisor Ann McDonough again bemoaned the process by which these dollars are allocated.
“Without some goals and strategies, I struggle with this,” she said. “Yes, we have to do a human services report and fund some programs in that. But why this much in this project?”
McDonough said, for instance, that child care programs are particularly important this year. She used one such program that applied for funding this year as an example of why presentations are not enough.
“When we hear from Dubuque Early Childhood for 15 minutes, I’m hearing the pitch from a development director at a high level, but what does that do to solve the child care problem?” she asked. “I always feel like I’m assigning winners and losers. It’s so unsatisfactory because all of these are good organizations.”
This is a critique that McDonough made in the budget building process for the current fiscal year as well, though the other supervisors wished not to divert course in the middle of that process.
Supervisor Jay Wickham said on Friday that he was fine with the notion of creating a lump sum now and considering applicants later. He also tossed another option on the table for discussion.
“Maybe we’re not the right group, even though we’re elected, to say, ‘Here’s $150,000 for you. Here’s $75,000 for you,’” he said. “We’ve mentioned somebody like the Community Foundation for Greater Dubuque as a clearinghouse.”
The $1.5 million is slightly less than the $1.6 million allocated in the current fiscal year. And, as Supervisor Harley Pothoff pointed out, the supervisors are not bound to allocate all of that. He likened it to state grants for which he helped the sheriff’s department apply during his tenure there.
“Not everybody got everything they wanted,” he said. “They had so much in the pot.”
Organizations that have applied for the grants already can expect supervisors to consider those applications in April or May.