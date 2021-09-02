GALENA, Ill. — Galena officials are considering the installation of security cameras, continuing a trend of smaller area communities pursuing new municipal camera programs or expanding existing ones.
At a recent meeting, Galena City Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to research options and costs for cameras in the city.
Council Member Robert Hahn cited a string of recent automobile break-ins in the city.
“There’s a lot going on … and we need to be proactive rather than reactive on some of those things that happened,” he said. “If we had cameras in the right spots, would it have helped? I don’t know, but it couldn’t have hurt.”
Mayor Terry Renner said cameras could protect people and businesses, prevent damage to public property and help Galena’s police solve cases.
“Our (police) force, they do a great job, but they can’t be everywhere,” Renner said.
City Administrator Mark Moran said this week that city staff are currently working with the Galena Police Department to identify areas of need and research prices for a camera program. He hopes to present options and estimated costs to the City Council in two or three months.
Moran said the city previously conducted “preliminary research” on the possibility of installing cameras, during which he visited Dubuque to view the city’s camera system.
“Our needs are very similar to those of Dubuque, where they’re using cameras as a deterrent for crime and as an investigative tool,” he said.
Galena is one of several area communities that have sought to install cameras in recent years.
Bellevue, Iowa, installed its first camera on the town’s north end in 2019 and added five more this summer, according to City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth.
She said the cameras have been helpful to the Bellevue Police Department.
“Maybe only a day or two after the last five were installed in town, we had an incident where someone came and stole a vehicle ... so it (was) beneficial literally within days of installing,” she said.
Asbury (Iowa) City Council members recently voted to purchase several new traffic cameras, adding to the city’s current total of 56. Police Chief Tom Henneberry cited the success of the Dubuque’s camera program in his proposal to expand Asbury’s system.
The Peosta (Iowa) Police Department does not currently use traffic or security cameras but hopes to purchase some in the next fiscal year, said Police Chief Mike Comer.
“With the success of Dubuque and Asbury’s cameras, we’re looking into just following in those same footsteps,” he said.
The Platteville (Wis.) Police Department utilizes a system of six cameras, installed in the city’s downtown area in 2012, according to Lt. Josh Grabandt. He said the cameras have helped the department identify suspects.
“It can also corroborate stories that people give us … which is especially helpful when you get conflicting stories from individuals,” he said. “Each story has two sides, but the camera shows just the facts of what happened.”
Grabandt said the department currently has a proposal in front of the Platteville Common Council to expand the program, adding cameras that could be used by other city staff such as streets and parks departments.
In Lancaster, Wis., the Police Department’s proposal for security cameras was rejected by the City Council in 2019. Police Chief Debra Reukauf said the council worried that cameras would be an invasion of privacy, although she argued at the time that officers only would examine footage if a crime occurred.
Reukauf said Lancaster police officers occasionally utilize security camera footage from individual businesses.
“We as officers do use it when we can, but we’re just limited because we don’t have any cameras in our city that we maintain,” she said.