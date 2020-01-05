SHULLSBURG, Wis. — A global renewable energy company is securing land rental agreements for the construction of two additional wind farms in Lafayette County.
The proposed projects would be the second and third wind farms spearheaded by EDP Renewables North America and would more than double the output of the company’s installations within the county.
“We knew that there was additional market demand for more projects. We knew that the wind here was very good,” said project manager Kathryn Erwin. “We had a desire to build more projects in Lafayette County … if the community was amenable to it.”
Although the company has not selected turbine sites, Erwin is obtaining rental agreements from landowners in Kendall and Shullsburg townships, where three meteorological towers were constructed in 2018 to assess wind conditions.
Groundbreaking could occur as early as 2021 and construction is expected to last nine months.
The ventures come after the company completed in 2017 the $167 million Quilt Block Wind Farm project west of Darlington in Seymour Township.
The 49-turbine installation can generate enough energy to power about 35,000 homes.
Wind generation technology has progressed in the time since, meaning the proposed 99-megawatt farm in Shullsburg Township could generate the same amount of energy as Quilt Block using just 23 to 30 turbines.
Meanwhile, the proposed 41-megawatt farm in Kendall Township could see the addition of up to 12 turbines on newly leased property. The company considers it an expansion to the Quilt Block Wind Farm.
Erwin said project costs have not been established for the Quilt Block expansion, but she expects the financial investment in the Shullsburg Township wind farm to run from $165 million to $180 million.
She is securing 50-year rental agreements with landowners and hopes to acquire up to 10,000 acres for each project. But only about 1% of the footprint will be utilized by turbines and access roads.
“The company’s approach is ... to make sure as much of the community in the project area that wants to participate can, and then from there, siting the turbines in the way that is the most efficient for wind profile in that area,” she said.
For the Quilt Block project, the company entered into a 20-year power-purchase agreement with Dairyland Power Cooperative, but is still negotiating purchase agreements for the energy that will be generated at the proposed farms.
In the coming year, EDP Renewables North America will hold open houses and meet with county and township officials at public meetings.
Lafayette County Economic Development Director Abby Haas foresees benefits from the new farms, including an influx of jobs along with use of local accommodations and amenities by construction crews.
“I always see renewable energy as a way we can move forward in the county and show we are progressive and that we are willing to work with outside companies,” she said.
Albert Gensler, chairman of Shullsburg Township, has received mixed responses from residents concerning the proposed farm.
He said he is “on the fence,” but sees potential benefits to the compensation farmers and the township are expected to receive.
“It’s a lot better than solar panels,” he said. “They take up so much land.”