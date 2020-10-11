MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa woman accused of stabbing a man has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal that would not recommend prison time.
Skye A. Hankemeier, 22, recently entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury as part of a plea deal. She originally had been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, and the charge to which she pleaded guilty is a lesser-included charge.
Authorities previously reported that police and medical personnel were called to the intersection of Maple and South Main streets at about 10:55 a.m. March 26, where they found a bleeding man, MacKenzie D. Bullock, then 23, lying in the street.
Bullock was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Police Chief Brad Koranda.
Police said Bullock reported that he was stabbed by Hankemeier in their nearby residence at 304 S. Main St.
Officers went to the residence and found Hankemeier. Koranda and court documents state that Hankemeier and Bullock were physically fighting when Hankemeier pulled a knife from her shorts and stabbed Bullock in the left side of the back.
A sentencing hearing for Hankemeier has been set for Nov. 13.
Court documents state that, as part of the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend up to five years in prison — but that time would be suspended — and as part of probation, Hankemeier would be placed in a residential correctional facility.
The defense intends to argue for the suspended jail time and just supervised probation.
A judge has not formally accepted the plea deal yet. In the event that a judge does not accept it, Hankemeier would have the opportunity to retract her guilty plea.