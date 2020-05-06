POTOSI, Wis. — Authorities said a Potosi man was injured Tuesday morning when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree and railroad car.
Robert Dalsing, 71, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on River Lane Road near Potosi. A press release states that Dalsing was southbound when his vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree. The vehicle then overturned and hit a railroad car before coming to rest on the driver’s side “on a secondary set of train tracks, not in use.”
The crash is under investigation.