ELKADER, Iowa — Elkader will hold a special election for a City Council seat next month after receiving a citizens’ petition.
The special election will be held on April 20.
City Council members last month appointed Tony Hauber, 35, to fill a seat vacated with the resignation of Ed Josten. State law gave Elkader voters the right to file a petition to fill the vacancy by special election after the appointment was made.
Candidates will need to file the appropriate paperwork, including a nomination petition with more than 10 signatures, with the Clayton County auditor by March 26 to run in the election. The necessary paperwork can be found at https://bit.ly/3v1RVhY.
Call the auditor’s office at 563-245-1106 for more information.