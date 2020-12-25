Cultural organizations and artists in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties recently were awarded about $630,000 in grants to provide financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa Arts and Cultural Recovery Program grants were awarded to 267 organizations and 152 artists statewide who could “demonstrate lost income and extra expenses incurred due to the pandemic,” a press release states.

The grants ranged from $1,500 to $175,000, and the funding came from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The release states that the 550 total grant applicants reported losing a combined $46.4 million in income since the pandemic began.

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque was one of eight organizations statewide to receive awards of $175,000.

In all, 18 organizations and nine artists in Dubuque County received $560,700 in grants. Other recipients in the county that received at least $10,000 were:

  • Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, $79,300
  • Five Flags Theater, $58,000
  • Grand Opera House, $51,800
  • University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center, $47,200
  • The Lift, $26,400
  • National Farm Toy Museum, $17,300
  • Bell Tower Theater, $15,600
  • Smokestack, $10,400

In Jones County, two organizations and three artists received a total of $30,600 in grants. That included $18,400 for National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa.

In Jackson County, three organizations and one artist received a total of $29,200 in grants. That included $19,200 for Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa.

In Clayton County, three organizations received a total of $7,400 in grants.

In Delaware County, one artist received a grant of $2,500.

