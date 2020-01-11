The Iowa Court of Appeals recently ruled that a woman who injured a police officer at a Dubuque hotel in 2017 was improperly sentenced.
Tasha L. Koppes, 28, of Elkader, Iowa, must be resentenced, appellate court judges wrote in their decision.
In December 2018, she pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to a charge of interference with official acts causing bodily injury. She was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all but 90 of which were suspended.
According to court documents, Koppes wrapped her arm around Officer Kimberly Hoover’s throat during a disturbance in April 2017 at Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. She initially was charged with assaulting a police officer but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
Koppes appealed her sentence, arguing that District Court Judge Mark Hostager improperly considered past substance-abuse issues in issuing the jail term, according to court documents.
During a sentencing hearing, Hostager noted that Koppes twice had been charged with operating while under the influence and said the Days Inn incident was “the third time that there has been an offense related to substance abuse.”
However, Koppes argued that the charge to which she pleaded guilty contained no elements related to substance abuse.
“Based on this record, we conclude an unproven or unprosecuted substance-abuse-related offense was considered in sentencing,” the justices wrote.