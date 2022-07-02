It’s that time of year again when tens of thousands of people gather to watch the Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular on Sunday, July 3, in Dubuque.
The annual event has been held for decades. Hosted by Radio Dubuque and Dubuque Jaycees, the event aims to celebrate America’s independence as well as members of the U.S. military.
“This event salutes the men and women in the armed forces who gave us the freedom we enjoy, past and present,” said Radio Dubuque General Manager Perry Mason. “It lets us honor that sacrifice … and use the opportunity to say, ‘Thanks.’”
Here are all the details you need to know to enjoy this year’s show:
All about the air show
The Salute to Our Heroes Air Show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, in the vicinity of A.Y. McDonald Park, near Lock and Dam 11.
The crowd-favorite U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will perform a night jump at 9 p.m.
The air show also will include:
- A military swearing in ceremony.
- Air show announcer Bill Walsh.
- Full Throttle Formation Team.
- U.S. Navy Growler Legacy Flight.
- U.S. Air Force Demo Team with Heritage Flight.
- A memorial salute.
- A missing man formation.
People also can catch the Golden Knights parachuting into the Phoenix Theatres jump zone at Kennedy Mall, in front of Dubuque Mining Co. at 7 p.m. today or at the Church of the Nativity field on Alta Vista Street at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Aircraft and pilots for this year’s show also will be available at the Dubuque Regional Airport’s old terminal today between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks
Sunday’s fireworks show will begin at dusk over the river. The 34-minute display will feature more than 2,600 shells. About 30% of the shells will be fired in the last three minutes of the show, equaling two explosions per second in the finale.
Parking and traffic
Paid parking for the fireworks and airshow will be available at lots in the vicinity of Kerper Boulevard and Shiras Avenue Extension. Accessible and VIP parking is located near Kerper and Hawthorne Street.
Parking for the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis at a rate of $20 per vehicle or $75 per RV. Police will close Kerper in that area when the lots are full.
Parking lots open at noon Sunday and are usually full by 7 p.m.
“A lot of times, there’s people who (every year) go to ‘their’ spot in the park to enjoy the show,” Mason said. “(If) you want to get your spot, get there early.”
Drivers can expect heavy traffic in and around the area around the time of the show, and officials urge patience to ensure everyone’s safety.
After the event ends, vehicle departure will be delayed by at least 30 minutes to accommodate the heavy pedestrian traffic.
“Once you get into a lot, you’ll have to remain in that lot until the end of the event,” said Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon. “The big thing is patience, especially at the end … (when) vehicular traffic will be held.”
Street Closures
There will be several street closures in the area to accommodate the large crowd.
Volunteer Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Hawthorne will close at 8 a.m. today to vehicular and pedestrian traffic and will remain closed until around 1 a.m. Monday, July 4. A.Y. McDonald Park and boat ramp will close at 10 p.m. today and reopen at 1 a.m. Monday.
At 8 a.m. Sunday, Hawthorne Street will be closed from Kerper Boulevard to Volunteer Drive, and Harbor Street will close from Shiras Avenue Extension to Volunteer Drive.
Kerper Boulevard will close at 8 p.m. Sunday at Roosevelt Street Extension, though it could close earlier depending on traffic conditions and when parking lots in the area become full. Hawthorne Street also will close at 8 p.m. from Kerper Boulevard to Rhomberg Avenue.
Drone, boating restrictionsAn airspace restriction will prohibit drones within a five-mile radius of the show site. This means no drones are allowed at the fireworks show or aircraft demonstration. Violators will be charged, fined and have their drone confiscated.
The Mississippi River will be closed to all boaters from the Iowa to Wisconsin shores from Lock and Dam 11 to the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge during the airshow.
The U.S. Coast Guard will allow boaters into the area after the aircraft demonstration, but boaters must observe a no-wake rule and anchor to the east of the red buoys. This no-wake rule will be enforced through midnight from the dam to the Julien Dubuque Bridge.
