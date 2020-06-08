CUBA CITY, Wis. — Roger Slaats views his hometown as an extension of his own garden.
Much like the shrubs and flowers planted outside his Cuba City residence reflect upon his family, so do the plant beds that are spread across the city reflect on his town.
He has made it his responsibility to ensure they look nice.
“I take a lot of pride in our city,” Slaats said. “It’s part of my yard.”
Slaats tends to the shrubbery and flower plantings at the city’s welcome signs, its four parks, the local fire department, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club.
He started landscaping 25 years ago at Cuba City’s veterans memorial, and the patches to which he attends sprouted across town ever since — coral bells, sedums and roses burst from the tidy mulched beds.
At age 79, he shows no signs of slowing down.
“It gives me a really good feeling,” Slaats said.
Using electric sheers, he trims the bushes over the course of three weeks, which equates to several days of work. A weed eater keeps unwanted growth at bay. When a garden patch needs restoration, Slaats rips shrubs out without hesitation, starting over with a clean pallet.
Growing up on a farm with parents who fussed about their front yard, Slaats learned the art of manicuring a lawn.
His green thumb was first noticed by Jerome Goeman, who recruited Slaats to assist with the memorial.
“He does exquisite work,” Goeman said. “He has a lot of experience.”
With time on his hands after retiring as a metal sheet worker, Slaats was happy to give back.
“When you get older, you kind of appreciate what you have,” he said.
Slaats recently received a plaque from the Cuba City Lions Club, recognizing 50 years of service — the highest award that a member can receive.
Cuba City Mayor Tom Gile called Slaats’ volunteerism a “godsend for the city.”
“There is nothing out of place,” Gile said. “If the city had to do it, it would cost us thousands of dollars.”
Slaats joked that the work keeps him so busy, he’s thinking about hiring an assistant.
“If you want a day off, you get the same pay as when you’re working,” he said, with a hearty laugh. “Can’t beat that, can you?”