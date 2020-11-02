Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has a new CEO.
Mike Donohue was appointed to the post by the agency’s Board of Directors, it was announced today.
Donohue is the former president of U.S. Bank’s Dubuque-based northeast Iowa/northern Illinois region.
Donohue also has served on the Dubuque Community School Board and on governance boards for organizations such as UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Hillcrest Family Services and Hills & Dales Child Development.
Initially, Donohue will work alongside CEO Donna Harvey, who will retire at the end of the year.